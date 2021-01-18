UFC Superstar ‘Does Not Get the Credit He Deserves’

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani made a startling claim during the latest episode of “DC and Helwani”. The popular MMA journalist revealed to retired UFC champ and co-host Daniel Cormier that he thought UFC superstar Conor McGregor was among the most underrated fighters in UFC history.

McGregor is the most popular MMA fighter in history. The 32-year-old is one of only four UFC “champ champ” fighters ever and one of only seven fighters in history to have earned more than one divisional championship across a career.

Still, Helwani tabbed the Irishman as underrated.

You can watch that clip below.

"I'm sure the internet's gonna get so mad at me saying this… I think that Conor McGregor is one of the most underrated fighters in the history of the sport."@arielhelwani believes McGregor "does not get the credit he deserves" for his skills. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/1Zw74Tgvsj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 18, 2021

‘I’m Sure the Internet Is Going To Get So Mad at Me’

Helwani dropped the hot take bomb even though he expected pushback from fans, so the famed MMA analyst must seriously believe it.

“I’ll just say this, and I’m sure the Internet is going to get so mad at me…but if you strip away everything…I think Conor McGregor is one of the most underrated fighters in the history of the sport. He does not get the credit that he deserves for how good he is,” Helwani said.

Cormier also shared his opinion on the matter. The former UFC “champ champ” didn’t disagree with Helwani.

“Because of everything that comes with Conor McGregor, they’ll think that you’re crazy for calling him underrated. But I do believe to a degree people don’t understand how skilled this young man is.”

McGregor faces Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23 in Abu Dhabi. It’s an important battle in the stacked lightweight division, and the pay-per-view fight is excepted to be among the best-selling events of the year.

Whether McGregor enters UFC 257 later this month underrated is debatable. What isn’t is how many people are excited about his next fight.

