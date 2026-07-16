Conor McGregor Says Max Holloway Fight Should Be No Contest

UFC superstar Conor McGregor says that the result of his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 should be overturned to a No Contest.

McGregor was stopped just 69 seconds into the main event of UFC 329 when his knee gave out on him, and referee Mike Beltran stepped in and called an end to the fight, declaring Holloway the winner via first-round TKO.

In MMA, when a fight ends via injury, it is declared a TKO. However, McGregor wants the result of his bout with Holloway to be overturned to a No Contest, instead, which would remove the loss from his record.

Conor McGregor Wants No Contest

Taking to his social media on Wednesday night, McGregor said that the fight with Holloway should be considered a No Contest, and he wants people who bet on him to have their money refunded. He also mentioned that he is getting the results of the scan on his leg tomorrow, after which he will find out the actual extent of his injuries.

“1. I will have the results of the scan on my leg tomorrow. 2. The fight should be a no contest and all bets returned,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories.

Conor McGregor Unlikely to Get What He Wants

While McGregor wants a No Contest, he’s very unlikely to get it, as this is far from the first time we have seen a fighter suffer an injury only to lose by TKO.

In fact, this has already happened to McGregor before, in his last fight at UFC 264, when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. That, of course, is far from the only leg break we have seen in the UFC, as Anderson Silva broke his leg against Chris Weidman, and Weidman broke his leg against Uriah Hall.

We have also seen fighters such as Tom Aspinall lose via injury early in his fight with Curtis Blaydes, plus Alexandre Pantoja lost the UFC flyweight title last year when he injured his elbow against Joshua Van.

While McGregor has every right to be disappointed, the Holloway fight is not getting overturned.