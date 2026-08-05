Conor McGregor Provides Health Update Following Knee Surgery

UFC legend Conor McGregor provided a positive health update following knee surgery this week to repair his torn ACL.

McGregor tore his right ACL in his main event fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July. The fight lasted just 69 seconds as McGregor suffered the injury early on in the bout, leading to a premature stoppage and ending one of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history just 1:09 into the first round.

After the fight, it became known that McGregor would need to have surgery to repair his injury, and now he’s done just that.

Conor McGregor Has Successful Knee Surgery

Taking to his social media after having knee surgery, McGregor posted a positive update about it on his social media, confirming that the knee surgery was successful and that he is already feeling in good spirits.

“Surgery went excellent! I am confident,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram stories.

This is not the first time that McGregor has had an ACL surgery, as he tore his left ACL during his first fight against Holloway back in 2013. Now, 13 years later, he tore his opposite ACL, and he hopes that he can return to the Octagon in 2027 and get back to his winning ways after suffering another significant injury.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Future

It is well documented at this point that McGregor has just one more fight left on his current UFC contract, and he has made it clear that he intends to complete that final fight on his deal when he returns to the Octagon in 2027.

Even though McGregor hasn’t won a fight in over six years, since his last victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020, he is still one of the biggest superstars that the sport of MMA has ever seen, and we saw that when the UFC sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC 329, while also doing huge numbers on television.

We’ll see who the UFC pairs up McGregor with in his UFC return, but first, he needs to recover from having this knee surgery on his ACL.