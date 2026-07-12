Dana White Reacts to Conor McGregor Injury at UFC 329

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to the Conor McGregor injury in the shocking ending to the main event of UFC 329.

The main event of UFC 329 did not last long as McGregor blew his knee out and the fight ended in just 69 seconds, with Max Holloway being awarded the victory via TKO.

It was a horrible ending to what was otherwise an amazing fight card, as fans spent thousands of dollars to travel to Las Vegas to see McGregor’s return after five years away from the cage.

After the fight ended in such an anticlimactic fashion, fans booed and quickly left the arena, as they felt they did not get their money’s worth.

Now we know what the UFC president thinks about the ending of the card.

Dana White Shares Reaction to Conor McGregor Injury at UFC 329

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 329 post-fight press conference, White shared his thoughts on McGregor’s injury.

“Listen, everybody who knows anything about the fight business, and it’s been a big topic of discussion leading up to this fight, five years off in this sport is rough,” White said.

“I was expecting at least a one-round war, who knew what Conor was capable of as far as cardio or whatever else after a five-year layoff. Well, there you go. We’re assuming a blown ACL. I’m no doctor, but that’s what I figured when I saw it, and the doctors think the same thing, too. … We’ll find out when he gets an MRI.”

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Dana White Comments on Whether the UFC Knew Conor McGregor Was Injured

White was also asked if the UFC knew that McGregor was injured heading into UFC 329, and here’s how he responded to the question.

“I have no idea. That I don’t know,” White said.

Then, after White had walked away from the microphone, he returned and gave a follow-up comment about any potential pre-existing injury.

“When we were talking earlier and the guy over here was asking about a pre-injury, just on my accounts, the faceoff that day (between McGregor and Holloway) is at 80 million views, right? So if there was a pre-existing injury, somebody would have noticed it. He was limping, put his shoes on, and he ran right at him,” White said.

“I don’t think there was. Anything is possible, but he sure didn’t look like (he was injured). And for 80 million just on my accounts, that number has gotta be massive, and nobody noticed anything, so there you go.”

At this point, we have not gotten a comment from McGregor about what happened and whether the injury happened in the fight or beforehand. But fans are not thrilled regardless because of how the event ended after spending so much money to go to Las Vegas and watch it, so McGregor does owe the fans an explanation for what happened to him in the fight, given how bizarre the ending to the event was.

Either way, Holloway wins by TKO, and he officially tied up his series with McGregor 1-1.