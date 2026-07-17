Conor McGregor Reveals Who He Wants in Final UFC Fight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor revealed who he wants to fight in the final bout of his UFC contract, which has one more fight left on it.

McGregor suffered an apparent knee injury against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329, which caused a premature stoppage to the bout in just 69 seconds. Immediately after the fight, Holloway told UFC commentator Joe Rogan that he wants to fight McGregor a third time in his post-fight interview, after McGregor previously defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in August 2013.

Now, we know that McGregor wants the trilogy, too.

Conor McGregor Wants Max Holloway Next

Taking to his social media on Friday, McGregor told a fan who asked him who he wants to fight next that he wants to take on Holloway in a trilogy bout.

“Would you like your last fight to be Vs Chandler or Poirier? If not is there anyone else? Also heal up well and let us know about what the extent of the injury is when you can,” asked the fan.

“It has to be Holloway,” McGregor wrote on X.

Holloway has already said that he wants the trilogy, and he is open to waiting until 2027 to fight him for a third time, so if the UFC likes the matchup too, then it’s certainly possible that it gets booked next, especially given that the rematch only played out for 1:09.

Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor 3 Betting Odds Revealed

On Friday, after McGregor shared that he wants Holloway in a trilogy, the betting odds were released for a potential third fight between the two rivals, presumably in 2027.

Max Holloway -500

Conor McGregor +375

It will certainly be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do with McGregor, as both he and Holloway have made it clear that they want to fight each other again.

But with McGregor having just one final left on his UFC contract, the promotion needs to be strategic with whom they book him against, so even though both he and Holloway want to fight each other next, the UFC matchmakers may have different plans for both men.