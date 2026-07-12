Max Holloway Issues Statement After Stopping Conor McGregor

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway issued a statement after stopping Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 329.

Holloway finished McGregor in just 69 seconds in the main event of UFC 329 in what was one of the most disappointing fights in MMA history.

In a fight that was among the most highly anticipated ever, given it was McGregor’s return to the Octagon after five years away from it, fans were hoping they would see a war between two of the most dangerous strikers the sport has ever seen.

But after just 69 seconds, Holloway was declared the winner by TKO when it appeared that McGregor had torn his ACL.

Max Holloway Issues Statement After Finishing Conor McGregor

Taking to his social media the morning after UFC 329, Holloway shared his reaction to finishing McGregor in the headliner of this year’s International Fight Week event.

“Not the outcome we wanted but Gods plan is always the right one. Thank you Conor for fight. Took a lot to make that walk after these past few years. Sending prayers for a speedy recovery. Shout out to my family, team , friends and blessed expressers for the support. What a life we live. See at the next one,” Holloway wrote on X.

What’s Next for Max Holloway After UFC 329?

After beating McGregor at UFC 329, Holloway took the mic and said that he wanted to fight his rival in a trilogy bout after the two went 1-1 in their first two bouts.

The problem with a trilogy fight is that McGregor will likely be out for a long time with his latest injury. Plus, fans likely won’t be interested in watching it after what happened to McGregor in this rematch at UFC 329, as many fans felt that they got ripped off from actually seeing a real fight.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Holloway next, since he is still a really big name in the sport and there should be quite a few options for his next fight.

He could potentially move back down to lightweight after making his welterweight debut against McGregor at UFC 329, and if that’s the case, then he could get a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, whom he previously defeated by last-second KO at UFC 300. That’s an intriguing rematch, especially since these two have quite the history inside the Octagon with one another.

Speaking of welterweight, Holloway said that he would actually like to stay at 170 lbs going forward and make a title run against UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. But that seems unlikely to be the case, as Holloway is much more suited to the lightweight division than the welterweight division.

Ultimately, we’ll see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Holloway. But he shouldn’t be counting on a trilogy fight with McGregor, both due to the Irishman’s serious knee injury and also the fact that fans just won’t be interested in seeing these two fight again after what happened in the main event of UFC 329.