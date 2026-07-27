Conor McGregor UFC Return Timeline Revealed by Dana White

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s return timeline to the Octagon has been revealed by UFC president Dana White.

McGregor tore his ACL in his rematch against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329 earlier this month. It was an incredibly disappointing ending to McGregor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon after spending five years away, as the Holloway fight lasted just 69 seconds.

Following the bout, McGregor confirmed that he had surgery to repair his torn ACL. Now, we have a better idea of when he will return to the UFC.

Dana White Provides Injury Update on Conor McGregor

Speaking to the media following Zuffa Boxing 9, White was asked when McGregor is going to return to the Octagon following his surgery, and this is what he said.

“We had (McGregor) on FaceTime tonight ringside. But Conor McGregor’s out for a year,” White said.

Conor McGregor Gearing up for Another Comeback

After spending five years on the sidelines, McGregor is gearing up for yet another comeback after he worked so hard to come back this last time around.

At age 38 and suffering another serious injury, it’s really hard to imagine that McGregor looks anything like his former self when he does return to the Octagon. Though he’s an elite athlete, he is getting up there in age, and his body has been through quite a bit, so it’s difficult to ever see him reaching the heights of ever being a UFC champion again.

That being said, he is still a huge name in the sport, and as the massive gate and viewership numbers for UFC 329 showed, people want to watch McGregor fight.

When he does come back, it will be interesting to see who the UFC matchmakers pair McGregor up with. While a trilogy bout against Holloway makes sense and is the fight that both men want, the promotion may opt to give McGregor a tougher matchup against someone like Carlos Prates or Mauricio Ruffy, as McGregor has just one fight left on his UFC deal before becoming a free agent.

We’ll see what happens, but McGregor’s return is still a year away.