How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2: Start Time, TV Channel, Full Card

Conor McGregor makes his UFC return on July 11, following a five-year break from the sport. He fights former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway in a five-round welterweight contest.
Their fight has all the hallmarks of a McGregor contest: A Vegas venue, special conditions (fighting at welterweight), a perennial rivalry, and UFC title aspirations on the line. A win for either man could put them next in line for either the welterweight or lightweight belts.
First of all, McGregor needs to shake off his rust in a rematch with Holloway, a man three years McGregor’s junior, and with seven fights of activity since McGregor’s last appearance.
When Is the Conor McGregor Fight?
McGregor and Holloway fight at UFC 329 on July 11. The event takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the T-Mobile Arena. The earliest fights on the card will kick off at 5 pm ET, with the main card beginning at 9 pm ET. McGregor and Holloway are expected to fight sometime around 11 pm ET.
McGregor & Holloway Will Fight at Welterweight
There is no UFC title on the line, and it will be McGregor’s second appearance at welterweight (170 lbs) since knocking out Donald Cerrone in 2020. Holloway has never fought at welterweight before and was a career featherweight before permanently moving up to lightweight in 2024.
Where to Watch The Conor McGregor Fight
McGregor vs. Holloway II will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US, and TNT Sports UFC elsewhere, with the prelims also featuring on UFC Fight Pass. This will be McGregor’s first fight in the non-PPV era, so the event will not be subject to extra charges for streaming subscribers.
Who Else is Fighting at UFC 329?
13 fights line the UFC 329 card, after Ethyn Ewing vs. Farid Basharat was pulled from the prelims.
- Conor McGregor (22-6) vs. Max Holloway (27-9); welterweight
- Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) vs. Paddy Pimblett (23-4); lightweight
- Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3); bantamweight
- Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2); heavyweight
- Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1); flyweight
- Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2); middleweight
- Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zach Reese (10-3); middleweight
- Cody Durden (18-10-1) vs. Ode Osbourne (13-9); flyweight
- Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1); bantamweight
- Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1) vs. Luke Riley (13-0); featherweight
- Robert Whittaker (26-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11); light heavyweight
- Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Cong Wang (9-1); flyweight
- King Green (35-17-1) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8); lightweight
Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. Ethyn Ewing (10-2); bantamweight
Benoit Saint-Denis and Paddy Pimblett face off in a France vs. England co-main event, and Jon Jones’ protégé Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut against Elisha Ellison.
Former champions Cody Garbrandt and Robert Whittaker feature on the card, as well as former title challengers Cory Sandhagen and Brandon Royval.
How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2: Start Time, TV Channel, Full Card