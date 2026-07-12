Conor McGregor’s Coach Issues Heartfelt Statement After UFC 329

Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, is devastated by his fighter’s result at UFC 329. ‘The Notorious’ return fight was derailed just seconds in by a leg injury, seemingly caused by an attempted jumping switch kick by the Irishman.

There has been much speculation surrounding the nature of the kick and the decision-making behind throwing it straight out of the gate. Kavanagh put doubts to rest, revealing that it was something he and McGregor had been drilling “daily for months” in a statement posted on Facebook after the fight.

Coach John Kavanagh ‘Devastated’ by UFC 329 Result

“Devastated,” Kavanagh wrote. “That opening jump switch kick was drilled daily for months, multiple times in warm-up. Never an issue. Knee went when he threw the very first kick. Doesn’t get any worse than this. Looking forward to seeing my family in a few days.”

Kavanagh is the head coach of SBG Ireland, McGregor’s grassroots gym. Why they were drilling such an unorthodox technique for McGregor’s first fight back after a five-year injury-induced layoff is another matter. The former UFC double-champ was known for his flair at the start of fights, but at 37, it might be beyond McGregor’s capabilities to carry that same energy into the octagon.

The UFC star remarked, “My head gasket is gone,” in a statement after the loss. “… I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.” Later, in another message, McGregor vowed to return, adding, “I was so sharp and ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. … I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging.

“I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this…”

Conor McGregor Slammed by Fans After UFC 329 Loss

McGregor followed up with a lengthy religious message, but this didn’t deter the raucous comments from his fans.

“Jesus walked humbly upon this Earth,” One wrote. “You are an arrogant [expletive].”

“Jesus doesn’t gamble, cheat on his wife, cause racial tension, sexually assault women and does [not] take a line of coke up his nose,” Another remarked. “Fake Christian.”

Islam Makhachev Sends Message to Holloway, McGregor

Islam Makhachev joined the roast on X, congratulating Holloway at McGregor’s expense.

“Conor beat Conor congrats Max,” He wrote.

Carlos Prates Issues Warning to Conor McGregor After UFC 329

Welterweight strikes Carlos Prates, whom McGregor claimed was a possible opponent for his comeback fight, issued a brutal warning to the Irishman following the loss, in an Instagram story. Courtesy of Championship Rounds.

“If I fight against you I would hurt you bad bro,” He wrote. “Don’t accept the fight against me, McChicken. And have your legacy already, now it’s time for the new generation. And never cut your hair like that again.”

Prates remains one of the possible opponents for McGregor’s UFC exit fight. McGregor’s next fight would be his last under contract, and it’s unlikely the UFC will give him an easy out.