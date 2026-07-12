Conor McGregor Vows to Return After Injury TKO Loss at UFC 329

UFC superstar Conor McGregor vowed to return to combat sports after suffering an injury TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329.

After returning to the Octagon after five years away from MMA, McGregor’s comeback lasted just 69 seconds as he suffered an apparent knee injury and was finished by Holloway in the main event of UFC 329.

Considering how action-packed the card was before the finish, the way this card ended was downright shocking, and it has fight fans wondering what’s next for the UFC legend, given he is 37 years old and has lost by injury TKO in his last two fights.

Conor McGregor Says He Will Return

Taking to his social media after the loss to Holloway at UFC 329, McGregor vowed to return to fighting despite suffering the devastating loss to Holloway.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return,” McGregor wrote on X.

McGregor saying that he didn’t have a pre-existing injury is exactly what UFC president Dana White said in the UFC 329 post-fight press conference, despite some suggestions that it could be the same. But McGregor is adamant he was not injured coming into the fight.

Conor McGregor Shares Religious Prose

McGregor also shared another post on X where he wrote about religion.

“I believe in one God, the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, of all things visible and invisible. I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Son of God, born of the Father before all ages. God from God, Light from Light, true God from true God, begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father; through Him all things were made. For us men and for our salvation He came down from heaven, and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary, and became man,” McGregor wrote.

“For our sake He was crucified under Pontius Pilate, He suffered death and was buried, and rose again on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. He ascended into heaven and is seated at the right hand of the Father. He will come again in glory to judge the living and the dead, and His kingdom will have no end. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the Giver of life, who proceeds from the Father and the Son, who with the Father and the Son is adored and glorified, who has spoken through the prophets. I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church. I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins, and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come. Amen.”