Conor McGregor’s Loss Confirms What Fans Feared Most

And it’s over. After half a decade away from the Octagon, Conor McGregor’s return ended with one of the most anticlimactic results in UFC history at UFC 329.

‘The Mac’ blew his knee out immediately, succumbing to a TKO loss in just over a minute, and no amount of personal statements will compensate for the huge fan disappointment.

McGregor has promised to return, and he probably will. But fans should only expect him to fight once more in the UFC cage. Sentiment for McGregor is at an all-time low, and he’s out of options.

Conor McGregor’s Intrigue is Evaporating After UFC 329

McGregor had previously revealed he had two fights left on his UFC contract: this bout with Holloway and one more, possibly in 2027. After that, he becomes a free agent, free to compete wherever, whenever, and against whoever he wants. UFC 329 was a means to an end for McGregor: stepping out from the UFC’s shadow.

An emphatic win over Holloway could have earned McGregor one final title shot—a crescendo that maximised his earnings before walking away from the UFC. But now, what does his final fight even look like? A rematch of an already-deeply-disappointing result? Or a far lower-stakes matchup against someone like Michael Chandler? Either way, much of the intrigue is gone.

Big Title Fights Are Off The Table

Super fights with Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev are now off the table. The bargaining power has shifted to the numerous fighters willing to be the ones who will finally force McGregor out of the UFC for good.

It is also in the UFC’s best interest to weaken McGregor’s leverage before his departure, potentially forcing him into a difficult matchup before he walks away. It would be interesting to see if this result factored into one of Dana White’s five options for McGregor’s next fight.

Conor McGregor Could Retire Altogether

There is also the possibility that this was McGregor’s final fight, with the Irishman choosing to retire while still under contract with the UFC.

It is a plausible outcome: Holloway caused little damage, but age appeared to catch up with McGregor, taking the fight out of his hands. Walking away now and calling it a career would be an easy decision, especially after securing what is likely a career-high payday for just over a minute’s work.

What’s Next?

If McGregor doesn’t retire, there are several options. A bittersweet trilogy fight with Holloway is one of them, but the UFC fanbase was already burned once at UFC 329. Michael Chandler is also on a losing streak, but it pales in comparison to Holloway.

McGregor also claimed Carlos Prates was in the running for his comeback fight. Stylistically, that matchup would send McGregor to the slaughter at this stage of his career. The question is whether the UFC gives its golden star a favourable send-off through careful matchmaking- or puts its biggest name through one final beating to weaken his bargaining power outside the promotion.