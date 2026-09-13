Dan Ige Reacts to Noche UFC Loss in Bantamweight Debut

UFC veteran Dan Ige reacted after losing a unanimous decision to David Martinez in his bantamweight debut at Noche UFC.

After 21 fights in the UFC, mostly at featherweight, Ige moved down to 135 lbs for the first time in his career against Martinez.

Although the weight cut went well for Ige, he didn’t perform well, as Martinez outpointed him in all three rounds and won a clear decision on the judges’ scorecards after 15 minutes.

Dan Ige Reacts to Noche UFC Loss

Taking to his social media following Noche UFC, Ige reacted to his defeat against Martinez in the main card opener.

“Consider it pure joy. I’m blessed in more ways than I can put into words. My family loves me deeply, and they are proud of the effort, sacrifice, and work that went into this moment. People see 15 minutes under the lights. They don’t see every early morning, every hard round, every meal, every recovery session, every prayer, or every stone I turned to prepare. I was confident and more than ready. Tonight, Martinez was the better man. I lost the moments in the fight. That hurts. But I’m not defined by an outcome,” Ige wrote on his Instagram.

“Defeat is painful, especially when the opinions of outsiders get loud, but the man in the arena is the one who carries the weight of it. I’ll face that pain honestly, with my head up. In my heart and soul, I know I did what I needed to do. God is faithful, and His plan for my life is greater than the one I sometimes try to force into existence. I may not know exactly what comes next, but my faith will not be shaken and I’ll continue to be a vessel for the Almighty above.”

What’s Next for Dan Ige After Noche UFC?

Had he won, Ige would have been looking at another ranked bantamweight for his next fight. But since he lost, he will likely be taking on an unranked foe for his next bout, as he will likely be used in the gatekeeper role in his new weight class.