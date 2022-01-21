UFC’s Dana White Reveals His Picks for the Best 3 Fighters Ever

UFC president Dana White recently revealed who he believes are the three best mixed martial artists ever.

While appearing on the “The Dave Portnoy Show” during the UFC 270 fight week, the Barstool Sports founder asked the UFC president for his picks.

According to White, the three greatest fighters ever are former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, ex-UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva and former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. White didn’t rank the fighters from first to third, and he also gave a nod to reigning 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

“You’d have to go: Anderson Silva, ‘GSP,’ Jones,” White said. “Usman is getting up there too.”

Jones, Silva and St-Pierre are typically mentioned in the GOAT conversation, along with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and ex-UFC 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Every fighter named, with the exception of Usman, is either retired, fighting in another promotion, or has been inactive for years.

