Dana White Praises Alexander Volkanovski Before UFC 333

UFC president Dana White praised UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his title fight at UFC 333.

Volkanovski puts his belt on the line against undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333.

Ahead of the bout, White praises Volkanovski for everything he has accomplished during his UFC Hall of Fame career.

Dana White Praises Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking to Main Event before UFC 333, White showered Volkanovski with high praise before he locks horns with Evloev.

“He’s one of the greatest of all time, and he’s obviously become a huge star for us, too,” White said.

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Dana White Ranks Alexander Volkanovski’s Greatest UFC Moments

As a two-time UFC featherweight champion who has fought and defeated many of the greatest featherweights in MMA history, Volkanovski certainly has had his fair share of legendary UFC moments.

White, though, can point to a few fights in particular that have stood out to him during Volkanovski’s legendary UFC run.

“There’s been a lot. The most recent was winning the title again (against Diego Lopes) at his age. The Max Holloway fights, there’s been so many things. The (Brian) Ortega fight, getting out of that choke. He’s made a huge impact on this company on this company, on that weight division, and obviously for Australian MMA,” White said.

This Saturday at UFC 333, Volkanovski fights Evloev in his latest title defense as he takes on an undefeated opponent whom many other featherweights don’t exactly want to fight given how much of a difficult fighting style he has with his elite grappling skills.

Volkanovski, though, has made it clear that he wants to fight the best opponents possible, and he asked the UFC several times to fight Evloev before he was finally granted the opportunity to face him.

It won’t be an easy fight for Volkanovski, who is basically at Pick ’em odds for his next title defense. But should he win this fight, it could catapult him to a potential superfight against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, a fellow 38-year-old legend of the sport whom Volkanovski had made it clear he is interested in fighting.