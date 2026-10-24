Max Holloway Predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

UFC legend Max Holloway shared his prediction for the UFC 333 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.

On Saturday, Volkanovski defends his belt against Evloev in the UFC 333 headliner.

Ahead of the bout, Holloway — one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time — weighed in on the bout with his fight pick.

Max Holloway Gives UFC 333 Main Event Prediction

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Holloway gave his UFC 333 main event pick.

“With Volkanovski being Volkanovski, I think is a great matchup for him with Volk’s biggest concern being damage, taking damage. That’s his biggest concern lately. I like Evloev a lot. I know a lot of people keep talking about Movsar’s wrestling. It just blows my mind,” Holloway said (via BJPenn.com).

I know he fought Islam twice, and I know everyone just thinks of the second one, like the first one never happened. Alexander Volkanovski was wrestling with one of the best 155-pound wrestlers in the world. I know Movsar is a beast. He’s 20-0, but again Alex Volkanovski is just a different animal. I really think people are sleeping on Alex Volkanovski.

“I think this is a great matchup for Volk. I think he goes out there and lands a lot for 25 minutes. He gets his hand raised in a decision. I’m going Volk here with a decision. I think the world is going to see. I think you guys have to put a little bit more respect on Volkanovski’s name. It’s going to be a great one.”

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

With the fight now one sleep away, the betting odds for Volkanovski vs. Evloev continue to be very close, as this is a difficult fight to predict for many people.

Looking at the board, it appears that this bout is about a Pick ’em at -110 odds at most sportsbooks, showing that the money distribution for this bout is almost 50/50.

That being said, if you trust Holloway’s opinion — he has fought Volkanovski three times, after all — there may be some betting value here on Volkanovski given that the odds are essentially even heading into Saturday’s UFC 333 card.