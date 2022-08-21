Dana White Says He Plans to Get Highly Anticipated UFC Rematch ‘Done’

UFC president Dana White appears all-in on scheduling the anticipated rematch between light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-champ Glover Teixeira next.

Arguably the most exciting UFC 205-pound title fight ever, Prochazka and Teixeira went tit-for-tat for nearly five rounds at UFC 275 in June until “Denisa” caught the then-champion in a rear-naked choke, closing out the show with the late-fight submission.

Both men have expressed interest in the rematch, and during the UFC 278 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, the promotion’s president did the same.

“Not off the top of my head, no,” White said when he was asked for an update on the potential fight. “But, that’s a fight we want, a fight they want. I’m sure a fight the fans want, too. So, we’ll get it done.”

Teixeira won the belt by dethroning Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021. He drew Prochazka, who at the time was 2-0 in the UFC, as his first title defense.

Prochazka Plans to Show Teixeira ‘Why I am the Champion’

The reigning 205-pound champion sent a challenge to Teixeira last month, telling the Brazilian he’ll show him why he is the division’s king.

“I want to fight Glover my next fight,” Prochazka said in an Instagram post in July (h/t MMA Junkie). “Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason: My performance was bad the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it. So here’s the offer: I will show you why I am the champion.”

During an interview with Yahoo Sport’s Kevin Iole, the UFC president responded to Prochazka’s callout. And in short, White loved it.

“We honestly like the [Prochazka vs. Teixeira] rematch, and I have such respect for somebody like Jiri,” White said via Sportskeeda.com. “Who comes out of a war like that with a guy like Glover, and then says, ‘Yeah, I actually want the rematch.’ I don’t like it — I love that s***. I love that s*** in a fighter. So, we’ll see what we end up doing but yes I love it.”

Jamah Hill Weighed In on the Instant Rematch

Prochazka and Teixeira’s rematch has been linked to UFC 282 on December 10, however nothing is official per White’s words. Well, if it does go down at the end of the year, top-ranked contender Jamal Hill won’t be happy.

“It’s what we expected, but damn, December?” Hill said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com via MMA Junkie. “A whole year of fighting the same f****** person. Yeah, I want it – don’t get it wrong. I’m cool with Glover getting the rematch. I wanted Glover to get the rematch. But I thought they would’ve at least got it out of the way by like the fall or some s***. Like, Dec. 10, that’s what? It’s like four months (away), and when’d they fight? They fought in May, right?

“So they fought three months ago and now you need a four-month camp? Come on, bro. Now, when it comes to s*** like that, that is when immediate rematches start to become a problem, especially when you only had one and you lost in your first defense. That’s when those start to become a problem, because now, what about the rest of the division? I’m just sitting here now at No. 6. Now I have to just sit here pretty much or fight (opponents) behind me, which I’m supposed to fight behind me multiple times? Yeah, that’s irritating.”