UFC 205-Pound King Jiri Prochazka Reveals Who He Wants to Fight Next

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is eyeing an immediate rematch against the man he took the belt from in June, Glover Teixeira.

The two battled at UFC 275 in what turned out to be an all-time 205-pound championship bout. After five hard-fought rounds, Prochazka captured an exhausted Teixeira in a rear-naked choke, forcing the tap.

Two names are in the conversation for Prochazka’s first title defense: ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Teixeira. And Prochazka revealed via social media that he wants the latter.

As per the judges’ scorecards, Teixeira appeared on his way to defeating Prochazka by points before Denisa cinched in the choke. Prochazka admitted that he had a “bad” performance in Singapore and wants to rematch Teixeira to show fans why he’s “the champion.”

“I want to fight Glover my next fight,” Prochazka said in a video posted to Instagram (h/t MMA Junkie). “Not because it will be another big fight, but just one reason: My performance was bad the first fight, and I will show you why I’m the champion clearly, decisively. And I think Glover deserves it. So here’s the offer: I will show you why I am the champion.”