Dana White Rips Judges for Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic Decision

UFC president Dana White ripped the judges for their scorecards in the Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic fight at UFC 334.

It seemed like Holland would win a clear unanimous decision at the end of 15 minutes, but somehow, the judges went with a majority draw, as they scored the bout 28-28, 28-28, and 29-27 for Medic in what was a head-scratcher of a decision that left fans online confused about the scorecards.

White, too, says he was perplexed by the scorecards.

Dana White Confused About Kevin Holland vs. Uros Medic Scorecards

Speaking to the media after UFC 334, White said he was confused by the Holland vs. Medic scorecards, as he thought Holland clearly won the fight and was shocked when it was scored a draw.

“That decision is absolutely insane to me. Insane. I don’t even know how,” White said.

“Clearly, Kevin Holland won the fight.”

UFC Should Treat Decision as a Win

The UFC should do the right thing in this situation and treat the fight as a win for Holland, even though the judges didn’t feel that way, as it seemed obvious to everyone who was watching that he clearly should have gotten his hand raised.

While Medic definitely won the last round, the first two rounds were clearly Holland’s rounds, and with a point deduction in the second round against Medic for a low blow, it made it even more obvious that Holland should have won the fight.

Unfortunately, in MMA, we never get to hear the judges talk about their decisions and explain why they came to the decisions that they did, and it would be great to hear why the judges went with a draw in this bout, as it seemed like most people watching thought that Holland won.

Ultimately, the only people that truly matter are the UFC matchmakers, so as long as White and Co. believe that Holland won the fight, he should be getting matched up against someone else coming off a win in his next fight, as he should be taking a step forward and not backwards after this fight despite it being scored a draw.