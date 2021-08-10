Dana White Saves Logan Paul: ‘Going to Get Smashed’

Logan Paul’s experience at UFC 264 last month wouldn’t have been what the YouTuber was expecting if it wasn’t for Dana White, according to the UFC president.

White recently appeared on the inaugural episode of the Full Send Podcast with the Nelk Boys. During the show, White said that Paul had gotten a few tickets to watch Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier battle for the third time, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 10, 2021. However, the UFC president revealed that he moved Paul sections because if he didn’t, the boxer would have been “smashed.”

“He bought a bunch of tickets to the fight,” White said. “And the tickets he bought were not tickets he’d want to sit in. He was going to get smashed. So I put him over in another section.”

White didn’t dive any further into who was in the original section or why they wanted to “smash” the YouTuber. Logan’s younger brother Jake Paul may be at war with UFC fighters, as well as White, but “Maverick” certainly isn’t. Paul has reiterated on several occasions that he enjoys the UFC’s product and “loves” White.

During the Full Send Podcast, White also reiterated that he likes Paul and that he “has no problem with him.”

Paul Said He ‘Loves’ White, Spoke About Call on His Podcast





On the July 14, 2021, episode of Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, the YouTuber spoke about the conversation he had with White when the UFC president offered to switch his seating at UFC 264.

“I answer and I’m not sure what to expect because Jake’s p***** him off,” Paul said. “Him and Jake have an ongoing feud. But I’ve also come out publicly and said I love Dana White. Like, I just love Dana White. I always have, I always will. He’s a ruthless businessman. He’s the head honcho and I’ve got no beef with him. But I’m not sure how he feels about me because by default, my relationship with my brother will always take precedence. But if I can be cool with someone I will.”

Paul went on to say White offered to switch his section to “Billionaires Row,” which was on the floor Octagon side.

