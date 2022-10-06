Dangerous Warrior Shares Update on Fight ‘UFC Wants To Make’ for Jorge Masvidal

UFC star Gilbert Burns shared an update about a potential outing with Jorge Masvidal in December.

The top-ranked welterweight contender was last seen in action against Khamzat Chimaev in April at UFC 273. Burns proved to be Chimaev’s toughest test to date in a hard-fought war that ultimately saw ‘Borz’ get the nod on the judges’ scorecards. Despite an unfavorable result, Burns became an instant fan favorite for his brave performance and received a major boost in his stock.

Burns recently signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC and had been rallying for a matchup with Masvidal, who expressed his interest in the idea. ‘Durinho’ had previously stated that Masvidal verbally agreed to the bout but added that no contracts got signed.

In an interview with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, Burns talked about the timeline for his return to action. He reiterated his original stance of waiting on confirmation from his expected rival.

“I hope December 10th. That was the last date they gave to me, they said, ‘maybe Masvidal December 10th,’” Burns said. “But I’m still waiting for it. It’s in Vegas, the pay-per-view event but I don’t have a contract, and I don’t have any confirmation, we are still waiting.”

UFC 282 is scheduled for Dec. 10 as the company’s final pay-per-view event of the year and Burns would like to get booked on the card.

“They say it might be that on Dec. 10 or in Brazil but I hope I fight December. I just did one fight this year, I want to make another one happen soon. I want to get two fights this year, I just had one fight. Even though it’s in Rio, which would be nice, I’m planning on going to Rio anyways if I’m fighting or just to watch, I’m going to Rio to watch. But December would be good, finishing the year with a good win, that would be a good one.”

Burns Says UFC Wants To Make the Fight and Is Waiting on Masvidal To Confirm

According to Burns, the UFC is interested in pitting him against the fellow former title challenger but is waiting on ‘Gamebred’ to confirm it.

“I already said yes, they already know I want the fight,” he said. “To be honest, the UFC wants to make that fight. I’m just waiting for Jorge and the UFC but as long as I know I already said yes, I’m just waiting for confirmation from Masvidal’s side and for the UFC.”

After his war with Chimaev, Burns got called out by Geoff Neal, whom he would be willing to take on. However, he reported that the promotion was not eager to move forward with the pairing and would rather have him fight Masvidal.

“I’ll fight any one of these guys. Geoff Neal was the one that was calling me out, I even asked for him. They said that’s not the fight that they want to make so I don’t know. I’m just waiting for the UFC now, I’ve said, ‘I’ll fight any one of these guys, in December or January, just send me the freaking contract. I’ll fight with any one of these guys.”

Burns Wanted an Early Return but Understands He Needs To Wait

The 36-year-old Brazilian revealed that he was targeting to take to the octagon again at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 for the promotion’s grand return to Madison Square Garden in New York after three years of absence.

Burns is in line for a big shot and understands he needs to be patient to cash it in.

“I kinda understand it was a big fight (Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz). UFC wants to give me a big fight, a big opportunity. It sometimes takes time, I wish I was fighting November, that was what I was targeting to go back on November 12 at MSG but it didn’t happen. It sucks a little bit but I understand it’s not easy to get a fight these days.”