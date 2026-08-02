Dana White Reacts to MVP & PFL Merger

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to the recent major industry announcement regarding the merger between MVP and PFL.

This past week, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced that they are merging. The merger is expected to take several months to get everything in order, with everything being ready to go in 2027 for the newly-merged promotion. Under the new banner, MVP & PFL will promote both boxing and MMA events, though details of how everything is going to work are still being decided upon.

Dana White Shares Reaction to MVP & PFL Merger

Speaking to The Mac Life in an interview while at UFC Belgrade, White shared his reaction to the MVP & PFL merger.

“I don’t know anything about what they’re doing. It probably makes sense. When (expletive) isn’t working for anybody, we should probably get together. Let’s take two organizations that don’t sell tickets and nobody watches and let’s merge them together and make a bigger company that we won’t sell tickets to and that nobody will watch,” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Listen, I said this 100 times, and I’m just (expletive) around… I don’t look at any of those guys as our competition. We’re in a whole other (expletive) stratosphere now. I mean, I’m competing with all the majors. Those guys aren’t my competition. So good luck to them all. I wish them all the best.”

Dana White Not Worried About the Competition

As White made clear in his comments, the UFC is not worried about what others in the MMA industry are doing, since it is still the king of mixed martial arts.

Although the MVP & PFL merger is major news to the world of MMA, White is clearly not bothered by it, as the UFC is doing its own thing and flourishing.

That being said, it is interesting that in the days before this news of the merger, the UFC signed two fighters who were on the first MVP MMA card: Salahdine Parnasse and Robelis Despaigne. So perhaps there is a bit more going on behind the scenes than White wants to say.