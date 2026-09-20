Dana White Reacts to Tai Tuivasa Losing 8 Straight UFC Fights

UFC president Dana White reacted to heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa losing his eighth straight fight inside the Octagon.

Tuivasa lost a split decision to Robelis Despaigne on the UFC 331 preliminary card. With his eighth straight loss, Tuivasa tied Tony Ferguson for the longest losing streak in UFC history with eight straight defeats.

Dana White Reacts to Tai Tuivasa’s Loss

Speaking to reporters following UFC 331, White shared his reaction to Tuivasa’s loss against Despaigne.

“We love Tai. We love him. He’s a great guy,” White said.

“Tonight, the first round of that fight was incredible, and yeah, he’s a good guy.”

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Will Tai Tuivasa Get Another UFC Fight?

With eight straight losses, which tied Ferguson for the longest skid in promotional history, it would be surprising to see Tuivasa get another fight inside the Octagon even though White and the UFC apparently love him.

Yes, Tuivasa is a fan favorite, but at some point you have to get your hand raised. When you keep losing as many fights in a row as Tuivasa has, it’s really difficult to justify keeping someone on the UFC roster when other fighters would be more deserving of a spot in the UFC.

However, since he is a fan favorite who is easy for the UFC to work with, it wouldn’t be completely shocking if he somehow did get one more chance to stick around the Octagon going forward.

Some fans might not be thrilled to hear that, but given that Tuivasa is someone who likes to stand and bang, the UFC can probably find someone to match him up with for a fun and exciting striking battle.

That being said, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see his name on the next roster tracker update with his name on the cut list, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Tuivasa next.

If this is it, then Tuivasa has certainly given the UFC fans plenty of great memories over the years. But perhaps he would be better off doing a striking-only sport such as boxing, BKFC, or even trying out Power Slap.