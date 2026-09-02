UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to Song Yadong knocking out Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Shanghai.

Song was a massive underdog against Nurmagomedov, but he pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year in combat sports when he stopped the Russian in the second round with a vicious knockout.

Dana White Reacts to Song Yadong KOing Umar Nurmagomedov

Speaking to reporters following Week 4 of DWCS, White — who was not in China for the UFC Shanghai card — shared his reaction to Song’s big upset win over Nurmagomedov.

“Wow. I think my thoughts were the same as everybody’s. Song looked incredible and did what he needed to do, and in his home country, you couldn’t have a better win than that,” White said.

While White did not say anything about what could be next for Song, the fact that he brutally knocked out a top contender like Nurmagomedov in the fashion that he did should put him in a prime position to fight for the UFC bantamweight title in his next fight.

Depending on who wins the UFC 333 co-main event between champion Petr Yan and challenger Merab Dvalishvili could be the difference between Song getting the title shot and Sean O’Malley getting it.

If Yan wins, then O’Malley will likely get a rematch for the belt, but if Dvalishvili wins, then Song will likely be next in line for the belt given that he has already beaten O’Malley twice and a trilogy bout between the two isn’t something many would be interested in right now.

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Dana White Shares Reaction to Usman Nurmagomedov Jumping Octagon Fence

White was also asked what his thoughts were on Usman Nurmagomedov jumping over the UFC Octagon fence and into the cage after Umar Nurmagomedov was knocked out by Song, and White agreed that he felt like it was an overreaction by the brother.

“He definitely did (overreact). Yeah. I would agree with that,” White said.

It doesn’t appear that Usman Nurmagomedov will face any sort of punishment for the incident, however, as White’s comments did not go further than that.