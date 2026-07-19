Dana White Provides Latest Update on Conor McGregor’s Injury

UFC president Dana White provided the latest update on the injury that superstar Conor McGregor suffered in the main event of UFC 329.

McGregor was injured just 69 seconds into his UFC 329 headliner against Max Holloway, causing a premature ending to one of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history.

Following the bout, McGregor said that he would be getting surgery, but he didn’t elaborate further beyond that. Now, White has provided more details about the Irishman’s injury.

Dana White Confirms Torn ACL for Conor McGregor

Speaking to the media following UFC Oklahoma City, White provided the latest update on McGregor’s injury sustained at UFC 329.

“He’s having knee surgery. That’s it. I mean, the Conor McGregor discussion isn’t even worth talking about. He’s got to have knee surgery. He’s going to have to go through physical therapy. It’s all going to take time. Then, when the doctor says you can start hardcore training again, then we start talking about Conor McGregor again,” White said.

“ACL. His knee’s (expletive) up.”

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When Will Conor McGregor Return?

Typically, it takes between nine months and a year for an athlete to recover from an ACL injury. Not only does McGregor need to undergo surgery, but he also has to recover and then get back to training before he can step back into the Octagon.

It’s been well documented at this point that McGregor has just one more fight left on his UFC contract. Both he and Holloway have made it clear that they would like to fight each other again in a trilogy bout, and Holloway has said that he is okay with waiting until 2027 if it means fighting McGregor for a third time, as he obviously wants the big payday that comes with it.

But we’ll see if that’s the UFC’s plan, because Holloway is a big star for the company, and they need big stars to headline their cards for the next year while McGregor is out. Either way, McGregor won’t be returning anytime soon, so the UFC has time to decide what they want to do for his final bout in the Octagon.