Dana White Gives Grim Update on Nate Diaz’s Next UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White gave an update on the possible scrap between UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

The two have gone back and forth for months about fighting. Both combatants appear locked in for the contest, and considering their star power and rivalry, the fight seems to many like a no-brainer.

Unfortunately, the UFC president delivered news that many fight fans won’t be happy to hear. According to White, he met with Diaz last week and the promotion is looking for another opponent for Poirier.

During the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn asked White for an update on the potential pairing. “We met with Nate last week,” White responded. “I don’t know where we ended up with it, I just bopped in and said ‘Hi.’ I don’t know. Yeah, we’ll figure it out.”

Bohn pushed further, asking White if he “likes” the idea of Poirier vs. Diaz next, or if he wants to move on and find another combatant for “The Diamond” to take on.

“Yeah,” White answered.

“Someone else?” Bohn questioned.

“Yeah,” the UFC president reiterated.

“Any ideas?” Bohn continued.

“No,” White laughed.

Diaz Recently Asked the UFC to Terminate His Contract

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

🏝 🤼‍♀️ 🥊 👊🏼 🏃‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 26, 2022

Diaz has been trying to get a fight for months, but the popular athlete hasn’t been locked in the cage since June 2021 when he took on top-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He’s campaigned for fights against several mixed martial artists, including Poirier, Vicente Luque and Tony Ferguson.

The fighter appears frustrated with the situation, and last month he asked the UFC president, as well as chief business officer Hunter Campbell, for his release.

“I would like to request to be released from UFC…I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got s–t to do,” Diaz tweeted on March 26.

Diaz also tweeted in March about wanting to fight for the UFC’s competitor, Bellator. The promotion is heading to Hawaii later this month, and Yancy Medeiros is set to fight Emmanuel Sanchez on the card.

“I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in Hawaii,” Diaz tweeted. “Wasup wit @BellatorMMA?”

Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC contract, and it’s become clear that he intends to fight it out and test free agency.

Poirier Is Coming Off a Tough Loss for the UFC Lightweight Belt

The Diamond looked to cap off 2021 as one of the best years for a fighter in UFC history. In January, he avenged his loss to Conor McGregor by finishing him via TKO during their lightweight main event at UFC 257.

Poirier and “Notorious” then met for a trilogy fight in July at UFC 264, and The Diamond once again toppled the Irishman. McGregor broke his leg in the latter part of the opening frame, and the fight was called off after the round ended.

In December, Poirier fought lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. It was The Diamond’s second shot at undisputed UFC gold, and unfortunately for him, he fell short once again. He lost to the Brazilian via third-round rear-naked choke.

Poirier is still ranked No. 2 at 155 pounds, and with a few consecutive wins, he could be fighting for gold once again.