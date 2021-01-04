Dana White: ‘I’m Pumped!’ [WATCH]

UFC president Dana White dropped an epic new hype video on social media today promoting his company’s first pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 257 features the return of Conor McGregor to face Dustin Poirier on January 23 in Abu Dhabi.

White posted, “UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I’m PUMPED”.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

It’s just the latest of the UFC’s massive promotional push for McGregor’s return to UFC action.

The release comes on the heels of the company’s last promo video featuring musical artist Eminem in which the rapper’s track “Higher” blasts in the background.

You can watch that video below.

Additionally, the UFC’s social media account on Twitter recently celebrated McGregor becoming the first fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two divisional championships at the same time as a way to promote UFC 257.

You can watch the “champ champ” video below.

The main event of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is a rematch.

In 2014 in a featherweight contest, McGregor knocked out Poirier in less than two minutes.

But most experts expect Poirier vs. McGregor 2 to be a better fight this time around, and the lightweight battle is also expected to be one of the top-selling UFC pay-per-view events of the year.

You can watch the first fight from 2014 below.

UFC 257 Free Fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 1Watch the first matchup between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor back at UFC 178 in 2014 when both fighters were featherweights on the rise. The lightweight rematch goes down at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23 in Abu Dhabi. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS,… 2021-01-02T15:00:19Z

Poirer vs. McGregor 2 is the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2021, but it will cost more than any of its pay-per-view events in 2020.

According to MMA Fighting, UFC 257: Poirer vs. McGregor 2 will mark the beginning of a new and permanent price increase for UFC pay-per-view events.

UFC 257, as well as all future UFC pay-per-views, will cost $69.99. The previous price was $64.99.

The card looks stacked, though. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Michael Chandler will face Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257 on January 23.

That means four of the top fighters in the UFC’s stacked 155-pound division will be competing at UFC 257, and one of the four could eventually go on to challenge for UFC gold.

