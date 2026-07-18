Dana White Weighs in on Conor McGregor’s Future in the UFC

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the future of Conor McGregor in the Octagon after injuring himself at UFC 329.

McGregor lost to Max Holloway in just 69 seconds in the main event of UFC 329 when he suffered a knee injury. He is said to be having surgery on it soon after confirming the injury on social media.

Although McGregor will likely be out for a while, he has said that when he returns, he wants to fight Holloway in a trilogy bout in 2027, a fight that Holloway also wants.

But while McGregor and Holloway both want the trilogy, White isn’t committed to it.

Dana White Not Committed to Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor 3

Speaking to “Spinnin Backfist MMA Show,” White shared his thoughts on a potential third fight between McGregor and Holloway when the Irishman returns from his injury.

“Not even thinking about it. Conor still has to have knee surgery and go through everything he’s going to have to go through. I understand he’s very unhappy with the way shit played out but you’re a human being, you’re older, you haven’t fought in five years and Father Time is undefeated. “So who the (expletive) knows what’s going to happen with Max over the next year and what’s going to happen with Conor over the next year?” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

“I don’t even think about that type of stuff until it becomes a reality. When Conor reaches out and says ‘I finished all my physical therapy, I’m in a good place, they told me I can train full time now,’ we’ll start thinking about what’s next.”

Will the UFC Book Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 3?

The question after hearing these comments is, will the UFC give McGregor and Holloway what they want and book the rematch? It’s a good question, as White doesn’t seem committed to the fight at all.

While the rematch between McGregor and Holloway obviously didn’t play out at all, the UFC might want to book a different fight for McGregor’s final bout on his contract, such as Michael Chandler. But as White said, we’ll see.