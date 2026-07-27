Daniel Cormier: Magomed Ankalaev Next for 205 lbs Title Shot

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Magomed Ankalaev has done enough to get another title shot at 205 lbs.

Ankalaev defeated Bogdan Guskov via fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi to get back into the win column after losing the UFC light heavyweight title in his last fight to Alex Pereira at UFC 320 last October.

With current champ Carlos Ulberg out until 2027 due to an ACL tear, Ankalaev may fight again in the meantime to solidify himself as the No. 1 contender at 205 lbs. But in Cormier’s view, he’s already done enough.

Daniel Cormier Says Magomed Ankalaev Could Get LHW Title Shot

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier said that by finishing Guskov, Ankalaev may have punched his ticket to getting another title shot at 205 lbs.

“The light heavyweight division is in a weird place right now because it’s got a new champion. Alex Pereira is up at heavyweight. Jamahal Hill is up at heavyweight. So a lot of the guys that have fought for the belt are out of the weight class and we haven’t seen as many young challengers show themselves to be ready,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Ankalaev getting that finish might have legitimately gotten him another opportunity to fight for the UFC championship against the new champion, Carlos Ulberg, when he comes back. He says he wants to be back early next year.”

Finish Was Necessary For Title Shot

In Cormier’s mind, Ankalaev beating Guskov wasn’t enough to get him the title shot at 205 lbs. But the fact that he finished Guskov was key.

“Ankalaev needed a finish. When you fight a guy that’s ranked No. 9 in the world, and you are the No. 1 ranked contender, a former champion, you’ve got to finish those guys. Ankalaev ultimately did that. We were judging him pretty harshly in the fight watching, because it was a slow affair. But then midway through the second round he realized Bogdan Guskov was not engaging with Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev was pursuing him. He was trying to make it a fun fight. Guskov was unwilling to do that by backing up and skirting the outside of the octagon,” Cormier said.

“Ankalaev lost his belt in devastating fashion to Alex Pereira at UFC 320. He’s been gone for a very long time, said he made a bunch of changes to his training camp, and honestly, his aggressiveness in the octagon showed he felt like he could get a finish, or he’s done something differently to try to pursue finishes.”

While Ulberg vs. Ankalaev for the belt does make sense, the fact that Ulberg isn’t healthy right now makes it seem like Ankalaev will fight one more time in the meantime.

Ulberg proposed that Ankalaev fight Jiri Prochazka in a battle of two former UFC light heavyweight champions, while Ankalaev himself suggested that he take on Paulo Costa. So it does seem like he will fight more before fighting for the belt, but either way, the Guskov finish put him in a great spot.