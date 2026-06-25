Daniel Cormier Reacts to Dustin Poirier’s Arrest

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reacted to the arrest of UFC legend Dustin Poirier, his fellow Louisiana native.

Poirier was arrested on Sunday for being drunk in public. Bodycam footage of the arrest painted an ugly picture of Poirier, who appeared to be belligerent with police before he was arrested.

The longtime UFC lightweight was arrested on a public drunk charge and then released hours later. He faces up to one year in jail if convicted.

The UFC has yet to make a comment about Poirier’s arrest.

Daniel Cormier Reacts After Dustin Poirier is Arrested

Taking to his YouTube, Cormier — a fellow Louisiana native and someone who has supported Poirier for his entire MMA career — shared his thoughts after hearing the news about Poirier.

“That showed how hard it is for fighters to retire… this is a kid that had a tough upbringing. It’s hard to not get lost when you walk away from something that’s been so important. I think we should have some empathy, people should be more careful to judge. Everybody loves Dustin. Dustin’s done some great things. We can’t forget the great work because of a mistake that he made. He’s not the only one. So many people struggle whenever that thing is gone,” Cormier said.

Daniel Cormier reacted to Dustin Poirier's arrest: "That showed how hard it is for fighters to retire… this is a kid that had a tough upbringing. It's hard to not get lost when you walk away from something that's been so important. I think we should have some empathy, people… https://t.co/90fv40FYw3 pic.twitter.com/JmvNBr5fOJ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 25, 2026

Dustin Poirier Says He is Getting Help

After the bodycam footage was released, Poirier said that he is getting help to combat his drinking problem.

“I’m at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn’t been easy on me and alcohol isn’t the answer. It has ruined my father’s life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserve me at 100%. I’m trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps,” Poirier wrote on his Instagram stories after the incident.

Poirier is one of the most well-loved and respected UFC fighters of all time, so everyone in the MMA community is hoping that he can get the help that he needs to combat his issues and come out on the other side as a better version of himself.