MVP MMA Promoter Nakisa Bidarian Praises UFC Freedom 250

MVP MMA promoter Nakisa Bidarian praised UFC Freedom 250, saying that the success of the event is good for the sport of mixed martial arts.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the UFC White House card had 17 million viewers on Paramount+ in the United States and in Latin America, which were similar numbers to what the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card did globally on Netflix.

However, instead of trying to compare the two rival promotions, Bidarian took the high road and chose to praise the UFC for delivering an absolutely epic event to the fans.

Nakisa Bidarian Praises UFC Freedom 250

Taking to his social media on Thursday after the viewership numbers for the UFC White House card were revealed, Bidarian praised the UFC for putting on one of the best MMA events of all time, suggesting that its success is good for the sport as a whole.

“Tremendous success for UFC 250, which is great for the continued growth of the sport, the fighters and the fans. MVP MMA had Netflix. UFC 250 had the Whitehouse and one of the most recognized global figures in history in President Trump. Only winners here in all scenarios. And UFC 250 was an amazing production, whether you agreed with the location or not. UFC is by far the most dominant brand / the reference brand for the sport of MMA. For MVP MMA to be in the same ballpark of viewership for their biggest event ever is damn good. Don’t care who was higher. Congrats to all,” Bidarian wrote on his X.

The MVP MMA promoter then suggested that UFC 329, which takes place on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will also do huge numbers due to the return of UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

“Also I believe Conor McGregor will do similar numbers if not bigger in the US as UFC Freedom 250. He should make at least $60M if he delivers that. Gate to be $30M they have said,” Bidarian wrote.

Also I believe Conor McGregor will do similar numbers if not bigger in the US as UFC Freedom 250. He should make at least $60M if he delivers that. Gate to be $30M they have said. https://t.co/7ADSN6Faqx — Nakisa Bidarian (@nakisa_bidarian) June 19, 2026

Could MVP MMA Hold a Second Event?

Following the success of the first MVP MMA event in May, the question is whether the promotion will hold another mixed martial arts event.

MVP does promote boxing, and they will continue to promote those events, but it’s unknown if they will hold another MMA event at this point.

Given the success of the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card, you would think that there would be an appetite from Netflix or another streamer, such as Amazon, to hold another huge MMA card for the MVP promotion. But at this point, we don’t know for sure if that’s what will happen.

What we do know, though, is that there are MMA fans all over the world who want to see big fights. We saw that with both the MVP MMA card and now with the UFC Freedom 250 event. If these MMA promotions put on huge fights, people will tune in, and that can only be a good thing for the fighters, who deserve all the publicity and money that they can get.