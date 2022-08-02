UFC Warrior Teases Date for Fight With Jorge Masvidal

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal has been called out again by Gilbert Burns for a potential fight in November.

Coming off a hard-fought contest to Khamzat Chimaev in his last outing, former title challenger Burns set his eyes on getting bigger matchups ahead. Although he got defeated on the judges’ scorecards, the top-five ranked welterweight contender did not lose any stock and gained fans for his incredibly thrilling performance at UFC 273.

Following the loss, Burns rallied to get a shot at Masvidal, who hit a skid in his professional career, having dropped three consecutive bouts. As one of the biggest draws in the sport, Masvidal would make for a big payday for the Brazilian who claimed that UFC president Dana White promised him a big fight next.

Burns issued a fresh call out for Masvidal on Monday, tweeting: “Hey @GamebredFighter we doing this in November or what? #supernecessary”

Burns Had Expressed Interest in Fighting Masvidal

Talking to MMA Fighting in April, Burns had expressed his interest in taking on “Gamebred” in his next outing. Considering where they both stand in the division and their recent results, the UFC will likely put on the show if they agree.

“For me, what would make sense for me, is Jorge Masvidal,” Burns said (ht Damon Martin/MMA Fighting). “Like I said multiple times, the guy’s got over 50 fights. Crazy knockouts. Remember the Ben Askren one, remember the Darren Till one. The guy just beat Nate Diaz. That’s the fight that I want.

“He’s coming from two losses, but that’s to Kamaru Usman, the pound-for-pound champion, and Colby Covington, No. 1 [ranked welterweight]. That’s the fight that I want. It’s the fight that makes sense.”

Although “Durinho” is a highly decorated grappling artist, he’s renowned for his fan friendly fighting style and will matchup well against the stand-up striking expert Masvidal.

“That’s the one that’s going to get me going, motivate me, and I still believe I can beat the guy. That’s the fight that I want next, Jorge Masvidal.

“He already showed a lot of interest in it, too. I think the UFC showed interest. I think that’s next. Just got to see when and I think we’re going to put on a hell of a show for everybody. I’m going to try to beat him up, he’s going to try to do the same, it’s going to be a crazy one.”

Masvidal Had Hinted at the Possibility of the Fight

In an appearance on “The Fighter vs. The Writer” podcast, Masvidal indicated his willingness to fight Burns. The “BMF” title holder stated that a showdown with Burns would become a reality if the UFC offered it to him.

“Definitely a fight that interests me,” Masvidal said about Burns (ht Damon Martin/MMA Fighting). “Before the Conor fight came up, that’s the one that called me out and I was like, this is a guy that comes to fight.

“The whole world doesn’t know him but they will, because he comes to fight. He’s going to try and choke you out, knock you out, and just has a good style. I like the fight.”

Masvidal is currently unable to solidify a bout as he’s facing assault charges from an alleged altercation he had with best friend-turned-enemies Colby Covington in March.

“Once some of these legal issues I’ve got going on [are settled], I’m setting a date,” Masvidal said. “That’s another reason why we’re not setting dates right now, because I’ve just got to figure out some things and then we’ll lock it in.”