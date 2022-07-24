Daniel Cormier Urges ‘Done’ 3-Time UFC Title Challenger to Retire

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier believes it’s time for his former opponent Alexander Gustafsson to hang up his gloves for good.

Gustafsson stepped inside the Octagon for the first time in two years at UFC Fight Night 208 in London, England on Saturday. “The Mauler” had moved back down to his 205-pound home in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing streak, which included his most recent loss to Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight tilt in July 2020.

Things didn’t go Gustafsson’s way at the O2 Arena, however. The former three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger was starched by his opponent, Nikita Krylov, in just over a minute. The Mauler was taken out via KO, his second in his last four fights.

Gustafsson has been finished in all four of his most recent trips to the cage. And Cormier is ready to see The Mauler, 35, join him in retirement.

“Gustafson is done,” Cormier tweeted after the Swedish fighter was defeated. “He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those. The chin is gone, walk away my friend. We all have expiration date. One of the best to not have had a title.

A fight fan replied to Cormier, tweeting: “Why you rub it in that he ain’t got the title L ego.”

“Not rubbing just saying,” Cormier responded. “He was so close. He has done just about everything. So let’s see him do something else.”

Gustafsson Has Tried on 3 Separate Occasions to Become a UFC Champion

All in all, Gustafsson has tried to capture UFC gold three times in his tenure. He received his first title shot at UFC 165 in July 2013 against Jon Jones and came up short on the judges’ scorecards, losing via unanimous decision. The bout turned out to be one of the greatest championship battles ever, and the fight was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year.

In 2015, The Mauler challenged “DC” for the light heavyweight strap but once again fell short, losing via split decision at UFC 192. Gustafsson finally got his title rematch with Jones in 2018 at UFC 232, but “Bones” knocked him out in the third round.

Gustafsson has a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-8, winning 11 fights via KO/TKO and boasting wins over the likes of Glover Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz and Mauricio Rua.

Gustafsson Wrote That He Was ‘Disappointed’ After His Loss to Krylov, Thanked His Fans

The Mauler had a message for his fans after losing to Krylov in London. “I’m ok,” he tweeted.

“Disappointed. Congratulations to Nikita and thank u all for support.”

Several Twitter users reacted to Gustafsson’s words. “Get well fast King,” someone tweeted. “You’re still the best fighter that Sweden has ever seen.”

“Just got clipped early, it happens,” another tweeted. “Only 35 still got plenty in the tank if your hearts in it.”

“You are a legend, I say give it one more try and you will be back in there with the best,” another fan wrote. “Also your boxing style approach needs to come back, it was a nightmare for everyone you faced. All the best and rest up champ.”