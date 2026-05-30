Longtime UFC bantamweight fighter Vince Morales issued a statement after he was cut by the UFC during its most recent roster update.

Morales, alongside Daniel Marcos, Lando Vannata, and Jamie Mullarkey, became the latest UFC fighters to be released by the promotion, which has undergone a list of roster changes in the past two weeks.

In addition to these fighters, the UFC also released top-five ranked women’s bantamweight Ketlen Vieira in a somewhat controversial roster cut, plus former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington retired from MMA and was removed from the roster in turn.

Vince Morales Issues Statement After Being Cut by the UFC

Taking to his social media after news leaked out that the UFC cut him from the roster, Morales issued a statement where he confirmed he has been released by the world’s leading MMA promotion.

With an overall UFC record of just 3-9, Morales admitted he understood why the UFC cut him. But he appears to already have his next move lined up, as he teased upcoming fight news to his fans.

“Sad day, makes sense on paper. I still know how capable I am though. I’ll have some news soon. Cheers fam,” Morales wrote on X.

Sad day, makes sense on paper. I still know how capable I am though. I'll have some news soon. Cheers fam 🍻 https://t.co/Vlray0UwzV — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) May 30, 2026

Where Will Vince Morales Wind Up Next?

Although Morales’ 3-9 UFC record looks bad on paper, just like he admitted, you have to take a closer look at his record instead of just taking it at face value.

First, it’s important to note that Morales had two separate stints in the UFC. In his first UFC run from 2018 to 2022, Morales went 3-5 in the promotion. One of those wins came over Aiemann Zahabi, who is currently ranked No. 6 overall in the bantamweight division, and who could be one win away from getting a title shot if he beats Sean O’Malley at UFC Freedom 250.

After the UFC cut him the first time, Morales went 5-0 on the regional scene to get a second chance in the organization. He filled in for the injured Felipe Lima against Taylor Lapilus in his return to the Octagon at UFC Paris in September 2024, losing a competitive decision in that bout. He then lost three more decisions after that for four straight losses, which unfortunately earned him a roster cut from the UFC matchmakers.

You have to remember that while Morales does have nine UFC losses, eight of those defeats came by decision. So it’s not like he was going out there and getting completely blown out by his opponents. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as he was extremely competitive in almost all of his fights. And again, he does hold a big win over Zahabi that has aged extremely well.

We’ll see what Morales’ next career step is, as the athlete teased he does have fight news coming up soon. We’ll see if that’s in a major promotion like the RIZIN, the PFL, or MVP MMA, or he will be going back to the developmental circuit and compete for a promotion such as the LFA.