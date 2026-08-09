Darren Elkins’ Daughter Issues Statement After Father’s Retirement

Darren Elkins’ daughter issued a heartfelt statement after her father announced his retirement from MMA following a loss at UFC Vegas 120.

Elkins revealed ahead of time that his UFC Vegas 120 fight against Yadier del Valle would be the last time that fans saw him inside the Octagon, and he stuck to his word when he laid down his gloves in the center of the Octagon after del Valle knocked him out in just 35 seconds.

“The Damage” ends his MMA career at the age of 42 with a 29-13 overall record, including a 19-12 UFC record.

Daughter of Darren Elkins Has Heartfelt Reaction to Her Father’s Retirement

Following her father’s retirement from MMA, Elkins’ daughter, Emma, took to social media to share her heartfelt reaction to her father’s retirement.

“My dad retired from the UFC today. He is the most hard working and perseverant guy I know, I am so proud of him and thankful that I get to call him my dad. He’s had such an amazing career and it’s crazy it’s over! He’s been fighting ever since I could remember, I was basically raised on the UFC. I love you so much dad,” Emma Elkins wrote on her Instagram.

Darren Elkins Is a UFC Legend

Though far from a household name, it’s certainly fair to call Elkins a bit of a UFC legend, given he had 31 fights in the promotion and was known for all of the bloody wars that he participated in over the years.

Elkins had a ton of good fights over the years — the reason he survived for 16 years in the UFC was because of the exciting matches that he gave the fans, after all — but his best win was likely his knockout over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 209 in 2017. It was a fight that Elkins entered as a massive underdog in, and he was not looking good early on as he was losing the fight. But he eventually came back and won by third-round knockout with a vicious head kick.

Overall, Elkins had a terrific UFC career, and most importantly, he made his family proud, which is the dream.