Derrick Lewis Called out by Rising UFC Heavyweight Contender

UFC heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis was called out for an upcoming fight by rising contender Valter Walker.

Lewis is coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Josh Hokit this year. However, he is still a huge name, and he is still ranked in the top 15 in the UFC media rankings.

With Walker looking to move his way up the ranks after ripping off five straight first-round submission wins over unranked competition, he has called Lewis out for a fight.

Valter Walker Calls Out Derrick Lewis

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Walker officially called Lewis out.

“I want Derrick Lewis or Josh Hokit. I’ll be ready to fight in October or November. I have in mind these two guys: Derrick Lewis or Josh Hokit. This is who I want next,” Walker said.

“If I could pick, I would pick Derrick Lewis. I think for me it’s an interesting fight. He has a big name and a more big name than Josh Hokit. I think Derrick Lewis has an interesting name in the game. I watched him when I was young. He has the record for knocking people out, and I try to make my name in the game. I think this is a very interesting fight for me.”

Lewis is the UFC’s all-time knockout leader with 16 wins by knockout, so even though he is 41 years old and clearly on the downside of his career, taking him out is still a big scalp for anyone in the UFC heavyweight division.

Valter Walker on a Roll

As noted above, Walker has won five straight fights by first-round submission as he has quickly risen in the heavyweight rankings and made a name for himself as a fan favorite.

In his last bout at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, Walker picked up a rare calf slicer submission win over Thomas Petersen, which was the best win of his UFC career to date.

Walker is just 28 years old, so the half-brother of fellow UFC heavyweight Johnny Walker is someone to keep your eye on going forward as a serious, long-term title contender in the heavyweight division.