Diego Lopes Confirms UFC Weight Class Change

One of the most exciting fighters in the UFC is switching weight classes as Diego Lopes has confirmed a move up to the lightweight division.

Lopes is coming off an incredible KO win over Steve Garcia at UFC Freedom 250 that reaffirmed his place as one of the top featherweights in the sport.

But with two losses to current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Lopes knows he is in a tough spot in the weight class if he ever hopes to get another title shot. So, instead of sticking at 145 lbs and seeing how the division shakes out going forward, he has decided to make the move up to 155 lbs instead.

Diego Lopes Moving up to Lightweight

Speaking to AG Fight, Lopes confirmed he is moving up to 155 lbs. He revealed he is in deep talks with the UFC about his next opponent, and he wants to fight at UFC 334, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 14.

“Yes, (the lightweight division) is the way to go. We’re already in pretty advanced talks for the next opponent and we hope that this week can define it . I want to fight this year. I want to fight in November, at Madison Square Garden. It’s a good date for me, as it’s the time I need to adjust my weight a bit more to 70 kg,” Lopes said.

UFC Mentioned Arman Tsarukyan

While Lopes did not explicitly name who he will be fighting in his next UFC fight at lightweight, it won’t be Arman Tsarukyan.

Lopes admitted that the UFC did bring up Tsarukyan’s name, but now that he’s booked against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, he won’t be fighting Lopes at UFC 334.

“They mentioned to us that it could happen. The guys already know how I am, and I said, ‘Yes. No problem at all.’ But, really, it couldn’t happen. I was willing, but there weren’t really any more advanced conversations, they only mentioned that maybe it could happen. It was never: ‘We want you to fight.’ It was simply: ‘Maybe. Just be ready.’ But the conversations couldn’t progress,” Lopes said.

Lopes previously mentioned that he would be interested in fighting UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira, and with Oliveira free right now, it’s possible that the UFC could book them against each other for UFC 334, as that would be one of the most fan-friendly fights that the promotion could book right now.

Regardless of who Lopes fights, you know it’s going to be an absolute war, as this is a man who has never once been in a boring fight inside the Octagon. He is one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport today, and the fans love him for it. So does the UFC, which always gives him massive opportunities on big cards.

Look for Lopes to fight at UFC 334 in November in NYC and for him to fight someone ranked in the top 10 or even top five of the UFC lightweight division right off the rip.