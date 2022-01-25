MMA Legend Punches a Fan in the Face at UFC 270 [WATCH]

An MMA legend is shown in a video punching a fan in the face during UFC 270.

The Octagon returned to California on January 22, 2022, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Fans came out in droves to watch two heavyweights and two flyweights compete for gold.

However, one fan got more than they bargained for while attending the event. A video of Don Frye punching a fan at UFC 270 was shared by TMZ. It appears that Frye and the unnamed man got into an argument, which led to the multiple-time UFC tournament winner cracking him in the face.

Frye competed inside the Octagon as early as February 1996, and he won the UFC 8 tournament and Ultimate Ultimate 96 Tournament. Frye has a professional MMA record of 20-9-1 with one no-contest.

You can watch the incident via the YouTube embed below:





Play



Don Frye Punches Fan At UFC 270 After Argument | TMZ Sports UFC legend Don Frye got into a physical altercation with a fan at UFC 270, punching the man in the face … this after the retired MMA star and professional wrestler tells us the guy challenged him to a fight. SUBSCRIBE — tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been… 2022-01-25T09:00:14Z

Frye Fought Some of the Biggest Names of His Era, Last Competed in 2011

Frye was inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame in 2016 as part of the Pioneer Wing. During his Octagon tenure, he competed against some of the notable MMA figures of his era, including Mark Coleman, Tank Abbot and Ken Shamrock.

The 56-year-old retired fighter last fought in 2011 when he suffered a KO loss to Ruben Villareal at Gladiator Challenge: Mega Stars.

Frye is not only a retired fighter, he’s also an actor. He made his cinematic debut back in 2004 for “Godzilla: Final Wars.” He played the role of Captain Douglas Gordon, and he followed it up by playing parts, including Rocco Piedra in “Just Another Romantic Wrestling Comedy” and Clarence Hunt in “Public Enemies”

UFC 270 Featured 2 Championship Clashes

Last Saturday, the two top UFC heavyweights collided in the middle of the Octagon. Heavyweight king Francis Ngannou took on interim champion Ciryl Gane in what was a highly anticipated duel between two former training partners. The match went all five, five-minute rounds, and Ngannou retained his title by utilizing his grappling to control Gane during the last three frames of the match.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno met Deiveson Figueiredo for the third time. “The Assassin Baby” had taken Figueiredo’s 125-pound belt in their fight prior via rear-naked choke. And in their first fight, the two fought to a draw when “Deus Da Guerra” was the champ.

And in the trilogy, Figueiredo settled the score, besting Moreno via unanimous decision, taking back his golden strap. Right when the fight ended, both fighters showed interest in a fourth fight to truly find out who the better flyweight is.

Three other fights rounded out the pay-per-view main card. The always exciting Michel Pereira defeated Andre Fialho by unanimous decision, rising prospect Said Nurmagomedov submitted bantamweight staple Cody Stamann and Michael Morales earned a TKO victory over Trevin Giles for his UFC debut.

