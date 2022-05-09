‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Breaks Silence After Unexpectedly Pulling Out of UFC 274

MMA fan-favorite fighter Donald Cerrone pulled out of Saturday’s UFC 274 on the night of the event due to illness.

It was the first time fans had ever witnessed “Cowboy” drop out of a scheduled contest in the UFC. Cowboy, who broke his silence via social media on Sunday, also said that in 48 fights competing under the Zuffa umbrella, it was the first occasion that he hadn’t made it to the cage.

“My heart is broken and torn,” Cowboy said in a video posted to Instagram. “I can’t believe I had to make that call. If you know me, you know I only pulled out because I had to. Thank you for the UFC and the medical division for helping me as far as we could [to] try and make that buzzer, but we just couldn’t get it.

“I have 48 fights under Zuffa. I’m saddened that I couldn’t have my 49th [and] put on a show for you all.”

Cowboy then confirmed that he plans to fight two more times in the UFC before hanging up his gloves for good.

“My number is 50, gentleman,” Cerrone continued. “I’ll retire when I get 50. So, I’ve got two more fights left in the UFC.”

Cerrone then thanked UFC president Dana White and his scheduled opponent Joe Lauzon, and he also shared his interest in running the fight back with his fellow UFC veteran.

“Thanks for understanding and not taking that fight with an ill, sick Cowboy,” Cerrone said. “You didn’t want to fight that guy. You want a strong, healthy bad motherf*****. So, we’ll meet again. Like I said, Cowboy’s got two more fights left under Zuffa. I want 50 fights, then I’m bowing out. I’m out of here, boys.

“So, I’ll be back stronger than ever, ready to take on the world. Let’s go.”

Cowboy Has Long Been a Fan Favorite, Has Over 50 Professional Fights

Cowboy is 39 years old and boasts an MMA record of 36-16. He holds several UFC records, including most knockdowns (20), most wins (23), in which he’s tied with former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and lightweight fighter Jim Miller, and most fight-night performance bonuses (18), a record he holds with Charles Oliveira.

Known for his “anyone, any time, any place” attitude, Cowboy has been a fan-favorite combatant for years. He’s fought some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, and he holds notable victories over the likes of Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza and Benson Henderson.

Cerrone has fallen on hard times inside the Octagon, however. He hasn’t earned a win since his 2019 battle with Al Iaquinta, going 0-5 with one no-contest since then.

White Said the Loser of Cerrone vs. Lauzon Should Probably Ride “Off Into the Sunset’

During UFC 274 fight week, the UFC president spoke with MMA Underground’s John Morgan. And during the interview, White expressed that the loser of the Cerrone vs. Lauzon fight should probably retire.

“That one should be the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset,” White said via Sherdog.com. “That I would agree with.”