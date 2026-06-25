Drew Dober Shares Heartfelt Statement About Dustin Poirier Arrest

Longtime UFC lightweight Drew Dober shared a heartfelt statement about Dustin Poirier’s recent arrest for being drunk in public.

Poirier was arrested on Father’s Day this past Sunday in Atlanta after he was seen acting erratically at the airport. Bodycam footage of the incident was leaked soon after, and it wasn’t good, as Poirier appeared to be threatening a police officer and airport workers before he was taken into custody. He was later released, but he still faces up to one year in prison if he’s convicted of his public drunkenness charge.

Since the bodycam footage came out, Poirier has released a statement in which he has admitted he has a drinking problem and needs to get help with it. The UFC legend has also admitted that, now that he’s retired, the lack of having to train for a fight camp has led to him having less structure in his life, which has led to him drinking more.

Another longtime UFC lightweight, Dober, says he feels similarly.

Drew Dober Gives Honest Statement About Dustin Poirier

Taking to his social media, Dober posted a video reaction to Poirier’s arrest, sharing his sympathies for what “The Diamond” is going through.

“Some of us need to fight. My thoughts go out to Dustin Poirier. But this is why I fear retirement, because some of us have found martial arts, found fighting, and constantly compete because we need it. We need it internally to make ourselves a better person. With our goals of just being better individuals, better family men, just better for others. We need fighting to keep ourselves straight,” Dober said (via MMAFighting.com).

“This is why I fear my retirement as well. I share that mentality as well with Dustin, and the fact that fighting has kept me out of making bad decisions, and being a better father, being a better husband, being a better son, being a better family man. When we don’t have fighting, and we have so much free time, I think boredom is one of the most dangerous attributes for a man. And when you’re constantly pursuing a goal, working toward something great, when it’s all gone and that boredom kicks in, it’s hard to keep your head on straight, and it’s hard to act like you have been.”

Drew Dober Dealing With Something Similar

In addition to sharing his sympathies for Poirier, Dober also made the honest admission that he is also dealing with a substance abuse problem at the moment, as he is injured and unable to train for a UFC fight at the moment.

“Since my surgery — and I’ve had six weeks off — I, personally, have been dealing with something similar. Been a little bit more intoxicated than I typically am and just making bad decisions. This is just the aspect that fighters carry. What makes us great fighters causes damage to us when we retire. And we see with Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson and all those great fighters, the mentality that brought us to the pinnacle and the highest point of this career, will be the aspect that damages us when we retire, and it’s all over,” Dober said.

“My thoughts go out to Dustin Poirier, and any other fight that finds themself in this position of boredom and not finding something to work toward. I hope that when it’s all over for me, I have you guys and these videos and social media and broadcasting to keep my head on straight, so I can keep on improving.”