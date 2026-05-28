Former UFC lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier commented on a potential quadrilogy against his longtime rival, MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Poirier retired last year following a decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318. As for McGregor, he is returning after a five-year layoff to take on Holloway in a rematch at UFC 329 in July. Should McGregor win that fight, it will be interesting to see what the UFC does with him next.

Could a fourth fight against Poirier be on the table?

Dustin Poirier Comments on Quadrilogy Against Conor McGregor

Poirier and McGregor famously fought three times inside the Octagon.

At UFC 178 in September 2014, McGregor dusted Poirier inside two minutes. Then, in the rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021, Poirier got McGregor back with a second-round knockout win. In their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July 2021, Poirier beat McGregor when the Irishman suffered a broken leg during the fight. That was the last time McGregor fought inside the Octagon, up until July, when he takes on Holloway.

Speaking to former UFC fighter Josh Thomson on the “Weighing In” podcast, Poirier was asked if he would ever fight McGregor for a fourth time, and “The Diamond” said he would do if the UFC asked.

“If it was realistic and they called me and said, ‘Hey,’ I would probably get back in the drug-testing protocol and get licensed again, yeah,” Poirier said (via MMAFighting.com).

Interestingly, Poirier said this because he recently stated that the only fight he would come out of retirement for was a bout against Nate Diaz. But after Diaz looked like, in Poirier’s own words, a “punching bag” at MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano in his fight against Mike Perry, it doesn’t seem like Poirier is as interested in that bout anymore. In fact, Poirier took another shot at Diaz when he was asked how he thinks McGregor will perform against Holloway at UFC 329.

“Yeah, I don’t think Conor’s going to look as bad as Nate, that was really bad. I think the punching power’s going to be there regardless. Conor’s going to come back from the injury and still have that natural punching power. The question for me is the timing, the athleticism, the movement, all those questions need to be answered. I don’t know. We haven’t seen him, so I don’t know. If his counter-punching and his timing is anywhere near what it was, he has a chance to beat Max,” Poirier said.

Could UFC Book Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 4?

At this point, both Poirier and McGregor should only be taking money fights. Although Poirier is retired and has a 2-1 series lead over McGregor, the fact that their trilogy bout ended with an injury TKO makes it possible for a fourth fight to be promoted by the UFC.

If McGregor defeats Holloway at UFC 329, it would not be a surprise at all to see him call Poirier out for their quadrilogy. He’s always wanted to get the broken leg TKO loss from UFC 264 back, so if he takes out Holloway this summer, don’t be shocked if McGregor calls Poirier out again.