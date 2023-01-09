Dustin Poirier Backs UFC Enemy Conor McGregor: ‘I Would Favor Conor’

If they ever fight, top-ranked UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier “would favor” Conor McGregor over Michael Chandler.

“The Diamond” knows both men well, sharing the Octagon with McGregor three times and Chandler once. Poirier bested “Notorious” in their last two meetings, sparking the Irishman via TKO in January 2021 and then getting his hand raised seven months later after Notorious broke his leg inside the cage.

In his most recent fight, Poirier met Chandler at UFC 281 in November 2022. In what turned out to be an instant classic, The Diamond outlasted “Iron” after a wild three rounds. He forced Chandler’s tap with a rear-naked choke.

During an interview with Bloody Elbow, Poirier was asked for his take on the potential pairing between McGregor and Chandler. Iron has continuously called out the former two-division UFC champion, but if they fought, The Diamond would “put money on Conor” if UFC athletes were allowed to bet on mixed martial arts fights.

“I would favor Conor,” Poirier said. “I think Chandler is very hittable, Conor’s timing. We’ll see with the layoff, too. Might be a big factor for Conor. But yeah, I would pick Conor still in this one. Chandler’s hittable. Conor’s longer than him. Chandler slows down. You know if he does wrestle heavy to avoid the striking of Conor, he’s going to slow down a bit and will be more in front of Conor, and able to get touched.

“I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. Not that I can! I can’t bet. I can’t bet MMA!

McGregor Plans to Return to Action This Year

Notorious hasn’t competed since breaking his leg during his trilogy fight with Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has remained outside of the required United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, but in a November tweet, McGregor said he’d be “clear for testing in February.”

“I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight,” McGregor tweeted.

After his defeat to Poirier, Chandler spoke with media members at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference. And like he had in the past, Iron shared his interest in being the Irishman’s comeback opponent.

“I think at this point he comes back, and he looks at the suitors, I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he can take — but I do think I’m the biggest fight that he can take,” Chandler said. “I think Conor McGregor stepping back into the Octagon does big numbers no matter what, but he and I step into the Octagon — we do staggering numbers.

“I do think that. And I respect him — would love to see him come back. Maybe I’m the guy that he comes back and fights.”

Chandler Called on McGregor to Return to ‘First Love’

During the same presser, Iron praised McGregor for becoming the promotion’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion. He called MMA McGregor’s “first love,” and he beckoned Notorious to come back to it.

“We all know that fighting is his first love,” Chandler said. “Exactly six years ago today, November 12, 2016, he became the double champ, and he apologized to absolutely nobody, and it was absolutely awesome.

“He’s a legend in the sport, man. He’s the biggest name in the sport. It was bad enough we had to compete with Bentleys and Bugattis, boats and a $100 million dollar whiskey company. Now we have to compete with the silver screens and bright lights of Hollywood. But come back to your first love, Conor. Step inside the Octagon with me.”