Dustin Poirier Wants 4th Fight Against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier said that he wants to fight Conor McGregor for a fourth time, and he is open to coming out of retirement for this matchup.

Poirier and McGregor have fought three times, with Poirier holding the overall edge in the series 2-1. But after exchanging clean knockout wins in their first two bouts, Poirier’s second win over McGregor in the pair’s trilogy bout ended via injury TKO when McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264.

So, a fourth fight has always been seen as a possibility, and after McGregor lost via injury TKO once again, this time to Max Holloway at UFC 329, the chances of a fourth fight between him and Poirier went up, since it’s one of the few fights the UFC could promote for McGregor right now given how low his stock is following two straight injury TKO losses in his last two bouts.

Dustin Poirier Wants Conor McGregor Again

Speaking on the “Deep Waters” podcast, Poirier said that he wants to come out of retirement and fight McGregor for the fourth time.

“I’ll tell you what, whenever he is healed up, hit me up, Conor. I’ll come back and whip you again,” Poirier said.

“I would come back to whip him again at 170.”

Dustin Poirier called out Conor McGregor to another fight 👀 “Whenever he’s healed up, hit me up Conor. I’ll come back and whoop you again… I’d love to slap him.” https://t.co/h2XSPyxnPL pic.twitter.com/ngLTTL6WUs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 13, 2026

Would the UFC Book a Fourth Fight?

There has only ever been one other quadrilogy in UFC history, between former UFC flyweight champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. This is not something the UFC usually does, but in the case of Figueiredo and Moreno, there was a draw mixed in there, making a fourth fight between the two flyweight rivals necessary to break their deadlock.

With McGregor and Poirier, we already know that Poirier is up 2-1 in the series. But once again, the third fight ended via injury TKO, so the UFC does have a convenient, built-in excuse for potentially booking a quadrilogy between the two men.

We’ll see what the UFC ends up doing with McGregor and if Poirier actually decides to come out of retirement to fight him for a fourth time, but it’s certainly a possibility, and one you shouldn’t write off.