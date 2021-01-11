Fight vs. Conor McGregor: ‘Would You Kill Him?’

A UFC star was asked a wild question on a podcast last week about his upcoming pay-per-view fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Theo Von is a popular American stand-up comedian, podcaster, television personality, and actor, but the 40-year-old asked the strangest question to Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier during a recent interview with the fighter on Von’s podcast, “This Past Weekend”.

Von asked Poirier, “Would you kill him?”

As you can imagine, that question triggered an awkward back and forth between the podcast host and the fighter in which the American lightweight contender ultimately had to let Von that he didn’t plan to kill anybody.

Poirier: I don’t wanna, uh, I, uh, I mean, I don’t want to. Van: Yeah. Poirier: I don’t wanna kill anybody. Van: I feel you, man. Poirier: Yeah, that’s not a goal. Van: Yeah that’s not a goal. Okay, I like that. I respect that, bro. You don’t wanna be that guy. Poirier: No, I don’t wish that on anybody. Van: Yeah, you’re right man. I shouldn’t have even asked that.

You can watch a clip of the weird conversation below.

You can watch the full podcast episode below.

Poirier wants to win the fight, but he doesn’t plan on literally killing McGregor.

While most everyone else in the world might have just assumed that to be the case already, Van explicitly asked the question to remove all doubt about the matter.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 is scheduled for January 23 on Yas Island, aka Fight Island, in Abu Dhabi.

It’s the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year, and UFC 257 is expected to be one of the best-selling pay-per-view cards of 2021.

McGregor is the most popular fighter in UFC history, and he’s sold more pay-per-views than any other fighter in MMA.

Additionally, McGregor (22-4) was the UFC’s first-ever “champ champ”, and the 32-year-old is one of only seven fighters in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes.

Both Fighters Expect Earning Massive Win at UFC 257

McGregor defeated Poirier back in 2014 in a featherweight contest that lasted less than two minutes.

You can watch or re-watch the first Poirier vs. McGregor fight below courtesy of UFC.

Today, Poirier (26-6) is a former interim lightweight champion, and the 31-year-old contender has also solidified his status as one of the top UFC fighters in the world since suffering that loss to McGregor at UFC 178.

So The Diamond” enters his rematch against McGregor at UFC 257 hoping to score a massive upset on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, and some of the pre-fight statistics suggest he might be on his way to doing it.

Poirier’s striking stats compare favorably to McGregor’s, and the 31-year-old American also possesses some huge edges in terms of grappling and submission skills.

McGregor expects to stop Poirier again in the first round at UFC 257, but both fighters have become considerably better fighters since their first encounter.

UFC 257 is sure to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

