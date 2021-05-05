Fired UFC Star Threatens Dana White: ‘Be a F****** Man’

A UFC star threatened UFC president Dana White and the entire company at large on Tuesday in a bizarre interview on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation satellite radio station. Recently fired UFC star Diego Sanchez told Anthony Smith and RJ Clifford on “MMA Today” that he believes White should “be a f****** man” and meet with him or he would release information that would damage the company’s global brand.

“I’m still open to meet with you Dana,” Sanchez said per MMA Fighting. “Be a f****** man. Be a real f****** boss…”.

Diego Sanchez fears UFC will kill him for speaking out against promotion (@MMAFightingSM) https://t.co/2nPqJfv5zZ pic.twitter.com/Lf1YGltipq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 5, 2021

Sanchez Cut By UFC Last Week

Last week, Sanchez was cut from the UFC ahead of what was supposed to be his farewell fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone after the fighter refused through his attorney to certify he wasn’t suffering any known medical issues.

This week, Sanchez claims he and his controversial manager, Joshua Fabia, have been recording every single conversation either of them has had with the UFC over the last two years as “insurance” and threatened to release details collected then and in prior years that would damage the company’s reputation.

“If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, because I’ve been in this motherf***** longer than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b****, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez Won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ in 2005

Sanchez, 39, was a winner on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2005.

MMA historians often point toward that television show as being one of the most important developments in the history of the sport. It helped a company on the brink of financial collapse skyrocket into becoming one of the most profitable brands in sports, and Sanchez believes his involvement on the show should at least get him some facetime with the UFC boss.

“And I’m going to say this. Dana, what’s up Dana? I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. Oh, s***, I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that show do something for the company when it was $60 million in debt… And you can’t meet with your boy?” Sanchez said.

Joe Rogan Rips on Diego Sanchez's Crazy New CornermanTaken from JRE MMA Show #70 with Aljamain Sterling: youtu.be/MaVTCHFDZd4 2019-07-12T06:44:25Z

Sanchez claims to have hung around the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas in hopes of landing his desired talk with White to no avail but the fighter said he isn’t giving up.

“I’ve put 60, 70 hours in the UFC PI just to try to get a meeting with you Dana, but you won’t meet with me, because you won’t hear what I have to say? You don’t want to talk with my bats*** crazy manager? Why, because he might bring some awareness to what you’re hiding in the dark?” Sanchez said.

But Sanchez still wants that meeting, and he’s apparently ready to threaten the UFC’s top executive to get it.

“I’m still open to meet with you Dana. Be a f****** man. Be a real f****** boss, when I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I’ve f****** cried for this f****** company. I’ve sacrificed more than you will ever know, and you can’t have 45 minutes?” Sanchez said.

Curiously, despite wanting to meet with White, Sanchez simultaneously threatened to release information to the public that would allegedly harm the UFC’s brand while also expressing fear for his own safety at the hands of the same company.

“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf****** life,” Sanchez said. “I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me.”

Sanchez Claims Life In Danger

Sanchez continued his strange tirade by suggesting his life was in danger because of the things he allegedly knows about the UFC. Sanchez essentially pre-accused the company of attempting to murder him someday because of that information.

“Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide s***.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation,” Sanchez said.

Before being released from the company, Sanchez was one of the longest-tenured fighters on its roster. While he’s never been one of the most elite superstars in the sport, Sanchez remained popular with fans and other fighters throughout his career.

