Floyd Mayweather Mocked: ‘Who Knocked up Your Daughter?’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather announced his stunning plan to fight at least three times again in 2021 against the likes of Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and 50 Cent, but at least one of Mayweather’s proposed megafight opponents has already started his over-the-top pre-fight promotional antics.

Following Mayweather’s stunning announcement, YouTuber Jake Paul savagely mocked Mayweather via video poem on Wednesday. In that video, the 24-year-old didn’t shy away from what most people would consider taboo topics.

You can watch the video Paul posted on social media below.

A poem for Floyd Mayweather @FloydMayweather after I KO Ben Askren April 17th on @triller we can run it😁 pic.twitter.com/JizFyl2Eab — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 4, 2021

Read Paul’s Poem: ‘Dear Mr. Mayweather’

You can read the contents of Paul’s video below, including the YouTuber’s vile comment about Mayweather’s daughter:

Dear Mr. Mayweather, Who runs your Instagram? They need to get paid better. Do us a favor and stay off of social media. You should focus on learning to read, retirement or maybe an encyclopedia. You call me out to fight, but you’re half my height. You might beat my brother, but Jake Paul is a different type. F*** your proposition. I don’t do exhibitions. We can fight on my conditions. 50-50 commissions. Oh, and we haven’t forgotten, you tried training Nate to beat me. I left him unconscious on the canvas, let’s hope you’re not that easy. A quick NBA knockout. He’s never boxing again. Speaking on NBA. Who knocked up your daughter my friend? After I KO Askren on Triller April 17, I would love to fight you Floyd and punch you in those fake, veneer a** teeth.

Should Mayweather Fight Paul?

Paul is 2-0 with 2 KOs, but Mayweather is an undefeated boxing legend who is arguably the best fighter of an entire generation.

Some even believe Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) should be labeled the best boxing champ in history.

Paul’s wild call outs might be garnering him tons of attention from some of the biggest people in the combats sports world, but it will be interesting to see how all this plays out once he finally steps into the ring with a legit professional fighter.

While trash talk can be a fun way to sell fights to the general public, some of Paul’s comments have seemed to cross a line.

The YouTuber hasn’t had to pay for any of his comments and insults yet against opponents who entered bouts against Paul with exactly zero previous professional fights under the belts, but that day is coming soon.

