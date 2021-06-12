Francis Ngannou Warned: ‘You’re Not a Champ’ [LOOK]

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was warned by UFC superstar Jon Jones over the weekend about a potential blockbuster superfight. Ngannou earned his heavyweight crown back in March by knocking out Stipe Miocic at 260, but his dominant victory over the most decorated champ in UFC heavyweight history doesn’t seem to have impressed Jones.

Jones posted, “Remember you’re not a champ until you defend that title @francis_ngannou be careful what you wish for”.

Ngannou responded, “Rumor says you don’t want to fight until next year. Don’t be scared Jonny boy, it’s just a fight.”

Rumor says you don't want to fight until next year. Don't be scared Jonny boy, it's just a fight. https://t.co/AVwxWngV33 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 12, 2021

Ngannou vs. Jones Would Be Massive Superfight

Ngannou vs. Jones is one of the most anticipated fights of 2021. The only problem with that is that the fight might not actually happen in 2021.

Sure, UFC president Dana White kept suggesting the fight was on its way before UFC 260 was over. But after Ngannou grabbed gold agaisnt Miocic, the UFC boss suddenly shifted his narrative to be that Derrick Lewis was most deserving of getting the first crack at the new champ.

Both Jones and Nganou have repeatedly expressed interest in fighting each other next.

In fact, Ngannou recently broke his silence on the matter by telling TMZ Sports that the “talk” about him fighting Lewis next didn’t mean anything to him. Ngannou still just has one fight on his mind, and it’s Ngannou vs. “Bones” Jones.

“I want Jon Jones. Oh, definitely,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports.

Jones seemed to be sending his warning to Ngannou because Ngannou had just dismissed in that same interview with TMZ how big and strong Jones was looking in recent social media posts.

“I have some size, too. I’m strong, too,” Ngannnou said.

Ngannou said he respects Jones, but that it was time for the two stars to settle matters inside the cage.

“I’m impressed. He’s very skilled, very talented. I respect that. But we are both men, can find out,” Ngannou said.’

Who Will Ngannou Fight Next?

Ngannou wants to face Jones next, but White has repeatedly told the media that the new champ would face Lewis in a rematch instead.

It might not be the superfight fans want most, but Ngannou vs. Lewis 2 is a solid fight.

Ngannou and Lewis are among the hardest-hitting UFC stars in history, and both stars never looked better than they have in recent fights.

Ngannou has gone 5-0 since losing to Lewis by decision in the first Ngannou vs. Lewis fight in 2018. Since suffering that setback, “The Predator” has knocked out every fighter he’s faced inside the Octagon, including Miocic for the belt at UFC 260.

But Lewis would head into his title challenge on a four-fight win streak.

Additionally, Lewis is the UFC record-holder for most KOs in history at 12, and he appears to be in the best shape of his career.

