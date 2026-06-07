Gabriel Bonfim Reacts to Career-Best Win Over Belal Muhammad

Rising UFC welterweight star Gabriel Bonfim reacted after picking up a career-best win over Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC Vegas 118.

Bonfim entered this fight as the betting underdog, but he pieced up Muhammad on the feet for 25 minutes en route to a unanimous decision win with three 50-45 scorecards. According to UFC Stats, Bonfim landed a career-high 128 significant strikes, more than his last three fights combined.

It was an eye-opening performance by the 28-year-old Brazilian, who will shoot way up the rankings following this win. He entered the bout as the No. 11-ranked UFC welterweight, but by taking out the No. 5-ranked Muhammad, Bonfim should take the former champ’s spot in the top five.

Gabriel Bonfim Reacts to Beating Belal Muhammad

Taking to his social media following the bout, Bonfim reacted to picking up the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career to date.

“All honor and glory be given to You, Lord Jesus. I want to thank everyone who was with us, sending positive energy. LETS GO TO THE NEXT CHALLENGE,” Bonfim wrote on his Instagram (translated from Portuguese).

The win over Muhammed upped Bonfim’s MMA record to 2o-1, including a 7-1 record inside the Octagon. After winning his first two UFC fights, Bonfim was upset by Nicolas Dalby in November 2023. Since then, Bonfim has won five straight fights and is now on the verge of breaking into the elite of the UFC welterweight division.

Gabriel Bonfim Sets Sights on Jack Della Maddalena

Following the win over Muhammad, Bonfim called out Jack Della Maddalena, the former UFC welterweight champion.

Della Maddalena is coming off two straight losses to Carlos Prates and Islam Makhachev, so it’s unknown if the UFC would want to match him up against Bonfim given the disparity in the pair’s recent record. But with Della Maddalena ranked at No. 4 in the weight class, it would be a step up in competition on paper, so it’s certainly possible that Bonfim gets matched up with the Aussie for his next bout.

Another potential option is Sean Brady, who is ranked at No. 6 in the welterweight division. That’s another fight that makes sense, and Brady himself said on the UFC on Paramount+ post-fight show that he is interested in this matchup, as it’s one he has been studying for a while.

“He’s a tough matchup, he’s a big guy for 170 lbs, good submissions, good on his feet. But I think I’m the best in the world, and I have to go prove it and beat guys like Gabriel Bonfim,” Brady said.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Bonfim. Clearly, he’s an extremely talented fighter, and his rise adds another contender to the list of young, talented, up-and-coming superstars in the UFC welterweight division.

At the same time, with Makhachev, Prates, Michael Morales, and Ian Machado Garry all ahead of him right now, there’s no rush for the UFC to push Bonfim too quickly, too fast. Beating Muhammad is big for him, but before he gets one of those elite youngsters with insane KO power like Prates or Morales, a fight against a vet like Della Maddalena or Brady makes more sense.