Georges St-Pierre Sides With Superstar Against Dana White

Retired UFC superstar Georges St-Pierre laid out the perfect plan for Jon Jones to follow during a recent podcast appearance, but there are only two problems with it. It’s the same plan Jones already seems to be following, and it’s the one UFC president Dana White definitely does not support.

Speaking on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast, St-Pierre presented his vision of Jones’ future.

“I think Jon should fight the champion, not Stipe [Miocic]. I think he should fight Francis Ngannou…I believe, if I’m Jon Jones – when we talk about this, we talk about it like a chess game because these are big important decisions that you make. Fighting, there’s always a question. Because you think you beat one guy doesn’t mean that even if the odds favor you, doesn’t mean you’re always gonna win. I think it would be a mistake for Jon Jones to fight Stipe,” St-Pierre said per MMA Fighting.

So St-Pierre is siding with Jones against the UFC boss in believing the UFC superstar should hold out for the superfight he wants.

Instead of entertaining any of the other offers UFC president Dana White might present him, St-Pierre wants Jones to stick to the plan of waiting things out.

St-Pierre Explains Why Facing Miocic Would Be a ‘Mistake’

White previously revealed he thinks Jones should face former UFC heavyweight champion Miocic for the right to get the next crack at the UFC heavyweight crown.

Jones isn’t down with that idea, and neither is “GSP”.

That isn’t to say St-Pierre believes Jones would lose to Miocic.

Rather, St-Pierre believes Jones would simply be wise in avoiding the risk. Why face a decorated former UFC heavyweight champion like Miocic when Jones is so close to retiring?

“I believe Jon Jones will beat Stipe, however, why take the risk of fighting Stipe when you can wait and fight the champion, if you can, and collect two belts? Then after, Jon Jones the greatest of all time, if he does that, he can run off into the sunset. His stock will be as high as, …higher than anybody ever,” St-Pierre said.

St-Pierre Keen on Jones Being Set for Retirement

So St-Pierre believes Jones going out on a high note to end his UFC career as UFC heavyweight champion would vault him into another league of post-career superstardom.

St-Pierre would know about that. After all, St-Pierre retired after beating Michael Bisping in 2017 to become UFC middleweight champion.

That made St-Pierre one of only seven UFC fighters in history to win UFC championships in more than one division across a career, and Jones hopes to pull off the same thing before he calls it quits.

“Another world will open for him as he retires. He can do whatever he wants. The problem is, guys hang there in the sport for too long. They are considered the best but they hang there too long so now their stock goes down…the door does not open for them because they are already broke. Their stock is bad, so that’s why you should retire on top,” St-Pierre said.

Jones hasn’t fought since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. If “GSP” and “Bones” have their way, his next fight will be for heavyweight gold.

