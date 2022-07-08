Shoo-In UFC Hall of Famer Wants to Do ‘Nasty Things’ to Sean O’Malley

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo plans to return to action later this year and should he step inside the Octagon with Sean O’Malley, he’d do “nasty things” to the bantamweight star.

O’Malley fought last weekend at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz and the bout was ruled a no-contest after Munhoz suffered an accidental eye poke, rendering him unable to continue.

Cejudo was in attendance for the Las Vegas event and he got into it with O’Malley backstage.

“That little fat a** should stay retired,” “Sugar” told the media after his fight. “He’s running around drunk in the backstage, he got escorted out. Tripping over things, running into things, looks like he’s on drugs. I don’t know if he’s having a midlife crisis or what.”

During a recent episode of Cejudo’s podcast, “The Triple C & Schmo Show,” the ex-bantamweight and flyweight champion gave his take on O’Malley’s performance against Munhoz. “Triple C” also spoke about their backstage incident and his desire to fight O’Malley.

“First of all, his performance absolutely sucked,” Cejudo said via MMA Junkie. “He talks a lot. If anybody that talks – I’m proven, man. I don’t think I talk enough, to be quite honest with you.

“I just think he thinks he’s better than what he really is, and to me that’s a problem, so I challenged him. I said, ‘What’s up, man? Are you ready?’ He’s like, ‘Cuh-cuh-cuh …’ I should start calling him ‘Stuttering Sean.’ He freaking tripped over his own damn words. But anyways, he doesn’t want this smoke. That would be the worst. It would be like Jake Paul facing Jon Jones. I would eat that dude alive.”

Cejudo Called Sugar a ‘Good Tune-Up Fight’ for Him, Shares His Game Plan for Beating Sugar

Cejudo last fought in May 2020 when he defended his 135-pound strap against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He retired inside the cage after his hand was raised and when he returns, he’ll have been out of action for well over two years.

So, Cejudo said he wouldn’t shy away from a “tune-up” fight against Sugar.

“I think that might be a good tune-up fight, but the goal for me for Sean is to get rid of him in two rounds,” Triple C said. “Like, don’t make him go past two rounds. So that’s my goal. But he wouldn’t take the fight. Stylistically, I’m just too smart, I’m too experienced, I’m too tough, and I’m definitely too damn good-looking.

“I would take him down. I would do some nasty things to him. I’d kick that front leg of his and then I’d slowly start putting my hands on him, and that’s the game plan.”

Cejudo Is 1 of Only 4 Fighters to Be a UFC ‘Champ Champ’

Triple C (16-2) is not only an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, but he’s also one of four fighters to hoist two UFC titles at the same time.

He won the flyweight belt in August 2018 when he dethroned the longtime king, Demetrious Johnson, at UFC 227. He went on to defend the 125-pound strap against TJ Dillashaw in his next fight, and then followed up that victory by earning the vacant 135-pound belt in June 2019 at UFC 238 by taking out Marlon Moraes.

His win against Cruz was his one and only bantamweight title defense, and he hasn’t competed since.