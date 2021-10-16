He’s Ready: ‘There’s No More Jake Paul After We Fight’

If it’s up to Jake Paul’s likely next opponent, the social media sensation’s next fight in the boxing ring will be the last of his career.

It appears inevitable that “The Problem Child” and boxer Tommy Fury will fight next. Paul has been publicly pursuing “TNT” as an opponent since his win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in August 2021.

And now Fury appears on board with the fight, telling TMZ in a recent interview: “Things are looking up now between that fight, so hopefully we should get it closed in the next few weeks so we’ll see.”

Fury holds an undefeated professional boxing record of 7-0, with his last win coming over MMA fighter Anthony Taylor during the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley.

And to Fury, who is also the younger half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, it’ll be an easy night in the office boxing the The Problem Child.

“This is an easy fight for me.,” Fury told TMZ. “A real easy fight. I’ve been doing this job since I was 7. He’s not a boxer. He’s gonna see that when we fight.” Fury also made a bold prediction. “I will end his boxing career,” Fury continued. “There’s no more Jake Paul after we fight. That’s it.”

